PM Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am today

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 06:04 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11am on Sunday. On November 17, he sought suggestions from the people about topics for the 71st edition of the programme.

“Every #MannKiBaat we celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding people, working for societal good. But, for every one example shared, there are many I am unable to share due to paucity of time. But, I do read many of the inputs and they are truly valuable,” he tweeted.

“This month’s #MannKiBaat is on the 29th. I have already received many interesting inputs and anecdotes about inspiring life journeys. Keep sharing your thoughts on NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800,” the PM further added.

In the 70th edition of the programme, aired on October 25, the PM urged countrymen to buy local products during the festival season, and talked about Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir which is emerging as a hub for making pencils.

“Today, Pulwama is playing an important role in educating the entire nation. Today, if the students across the nation do their homework, prepare notes, it is because of the hard work of the people of Pulwama,” PM Modi said.

“Almost 90 per cent of the demand for pencil slate in the country is met by the Kashmir Valley. And Pulwama has a big share in that. At one time, we used to import the wood for pencils, but now, Pulwama is making the country self-reliant in this field,” he added.