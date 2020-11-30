e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi to visit Varanasi today, will inaugurate Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project

PM Modi to visit Varanasi today, will inaugurate Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project

The Prime Minister will also attend Dev Deepawali, a festival of light and fervour in Varanasi celebrated on every Poornima of the Kartik month.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 07:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Security personnel take stock of the venue ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on the occasion of Dev Deepawali, in Varanasi on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Monday launch the Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project and participate in Deepotsav celebrations at the Ganges ghats.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, security personnel, along with the dog squad, were seen checking boats at the ghat. They were thoroughly checking other locations near Rajghat as well.

Modi will inaugurate the six-lane widening project of the Handia (Prayagraj) - Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19 during his visit. The 73-km stretch of the newly widened and six laned NH19, made with a total outlay of Rs 2447 crore, is expected to reduce the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi by one hour, the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement.

Devotees perform 'aarti' at Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of River Ganga, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi on Sunday.
The Prime Minister will also attend Dev Deepawali, a festival of light and fervour in Varanasi celebrated on every Poornima of the Kartik month, i.e. on the full moon of the Hindu calendar month Kartika — 15 days after Diwali. PM Modi will light an earthen lamp on the Raj Ghat of Varanasi, which will be followed by lighting of 11 lakh diyas on both sides of River Ganges.

An illuminated view of Ghats of river Ganga ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in Varanasi on Sunday.
During the tour to his parliamentary constituency, the Prime Minister will also visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project site to review its progress. He will also see the light and sound show at the archaeological site of Sarnath, which he had inaugurated earlier this month.

(With ANI inputs)

