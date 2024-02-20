PM Modi in Jammu LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu on Tuesday to unveil multiple development initiatives totalling over ₹32,000 crore, spanning various sectors such as education, railways, aviation, and roads. The Prime Minister's Office stated that these projects encompass diverse areas like health, education, transportation, aviation, petroleum, and civic infrastructure....Read More

During the event, PM Modi will hand over appointment letters to approximately 1500 newly recruited government employees from Jammu and Kashmir.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will engage with beneficiaries of various government schemes as part of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu' program.

Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stones for numerous projects valued at around ₹13,375 crore, aimed at enhancing education and skilling infrastructure nationwide.

The projects set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi encompass a wide array of developments, including road projects, bridges, grid stations, transmission lines, common effluent treatment plants, sewage treatment plants, degree college buildings, and an intelligent traffic management system in Srinagar city. Additionally, a modern Narwal Fruit Mandi, drug testing laboratory in Kathua, and transit accommodation comprising 224 flats in Ganderbal and Kupwara are part of the initiatives to be unveiled. Moreover, foundation stones will be laid for various projects, including the establishment of five new industrial estates, a data center/disaster recovery center for the Integrated Command and Control Center of Jammu Smart City, the upgrade of Transport Nagar at Parimpora Srinagar, and enhancements to numerous road projects, bridges, and transit accommodations across different districts like Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara, Shopian, and Pulwama.