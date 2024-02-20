PM in Jammu LIVE: Modi to inaugurate projects valued at over ₹32,000 crore today
PM Modi in Jammu LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu on Tuesday to unveil multiple development initiatives totalling over ₹32,000 crore, spanning various sectors such as education, railways, aviation, and roads. The Prime Minister's Office stated that these projects encompass diverse areas like health, education, transportation, aviation, petroleum, and civic infrastructure....Read More
During the event, PM Modi will hand over appointment letters to approximately 1500 newly recruited government employees from Jammu and Kashmir.
Furthermore, the Prime Minister will engage with beneficiaries of various government schemes as part of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu' program.
Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stones for numerous projects valued at around ₹13,375 crore, aimed at enhancing education and skilling infrastructure nationwide.
The projects set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi encompass a wide array of developments, including road projects, bridges, grid stations, transmission lines, common effluent treatment plants, sewage treatment plants, degree college buildings, and an intelligent traffic management system in Srinagar city. Additionally, a modern Narwal Fruit Mandi, drug testing laboratory in Kathua, and transit accommodation comprising 224 flats in Ganderbal and Kupwara are part of the initiatives to be unveiled. Moreover, foundation stones will be laid for various projects, including the establishment of five new industrial estates, a data center/disaster recovery center for the Integrated Command and Control Center of Jammu Smart City, the upgrade of Transport Nagar at Parimpora Srinagar, and enhancements to numerous road projects, bridges, and transit accommodations across different districts like Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara, Shopian, and Pulwama.
PM Modi in Jammu LIVE: Modi to dedicate these permanent campuses
PM Modi in Jammu LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil the permanent campuses of several educational institutions, including,
• IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IISER Tirupati, IIITDM Kurnool, and IIT Patna and IIT Ropar's academic and residential complexes.
• Additionally, he will inaugurate the permanent campuses of Central Sanskrit University in Devprayag (Uttarakhand) and Agartala (Tripura).
• Modi will also inaugurate the permanent campuses of IIM Visakhapatnam, IIM Jammu, and IIM Bodh Gaya, along with the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) in Kanpur, focusing on advanced technology skill training.
PM in Jammu LIVE: Jammu administration bans sale, use of firecrackers ahead of PM's visit
PM in Jammu LIVE: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Jammu, the local administration has imposed a ban on the sale, purchase, and usage of firecrackers, citing security concerns. The ban comes ahead of PM Modi's scheduled inauguration of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campus in Jammu on Tuesday, ANI reported.
"Whereas, it has been made to appear to me by the inputs received from police authorities and also otherwise, that the use of firecrackers may create confusion among the security forces and public while at the same time causing serious breaches of peace and order and disturbance of public tranquilly during the upcoming VVIP visit in District Jammu. It is desirable that any breach that might cause danger to human lives and properties be immediately prevented," an order from Sachin Kumar Vaishya, IAS District Jammu read.
PM in Jammu LIVE: PM Modi to unveil major rail development projects in J-K; to flag off first electric train in valley
PM in Jammu LIVE: In a significant move towards bolstering infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects on February 20.
Among the key highlights, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the new 48 km rail line between Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan, costing ₹15,863 crore and the newly electrified 185.66 km Baramulla-Sringar-Banihal-Sangaldan rail section, valued at ₹470.23 cr.
The Prime Minister will also flag off the first electric train in the valley and train service between Sangaldan and Baramulla station in Srinagar.
PM in Jammu LIVE: ‘Modi to inaugurate complex equipped with 52 labs, 104 faculty offices,’ says IIT Jammu director
PM in Jammu LIVE: Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Jammu today, Dr. Manoj Singh Gaur, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Jammu, announced that the Prime Minister would inaugurate the IIT Jammu complex.
Dr. Gaur highlighted that the academic infrastructure includes 52 laboratories, 104 faculty offices, and 27 lecture halls. "On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the complex in virtual mode. The academic complex has 52 labs, 104 faculty offices...and 27 lecture halls...The campus has hostel facilities for around 1,450 students...More than 1,400 students have been registered in various programmes currently," IIT Jammu Director told ANI.