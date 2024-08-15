PM Narendra Modi outlines vision for 6G; pushes for need to produce games in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday outlined the vision and need for the country to produce games in India instead of relying on foreign companies adding the India is gearing up to roll out 6G as it is working on a ‘mission mode’. Modi envisioned transforming India into a global manufacturing hub, leveraging its resources and skilled workforce. (HT photo)

In his Independence Day address to the country from the ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi said that he sees a vast market emerging in the world of gaming.

“I see a vast market emerging in the world of gaming. However, even today, the influence of gaming and the profits from creating these games are primarily held by foreign companies. India has a rich heritage, and we can bring new talent into the world of gaming. We can attract children worldwide to games made in our country. I want the children of India, the youth of India, India’s IT professionals, and India’s AI professionals to lead the world of gaming”, he said.

“In the gaming world, our products should make an impact globally. Our animators have the potential to work globally. We can establish a strong presence in the animation industry and should strive to work in that direction,” he added.

PM Modi also expressed confidence on the roll out for 6G.

He said that after the “meteoric scaling up” of 5G in the country, India is gearing up for the roll out of 6G.

“We are already working in mission mode for 6G, and we shall surprise the world with our progress. I can say this with full confidence,” he said.

Modi envisioned transforming India into a global manufacturing hub, leveraging its resources and skilled workforce. He praised India’s indigenous design capabilities and called for production to cater to both domestic and international markets, coining the phrase “Design in India, Design for the World”.

Modi also talked about India’s semiconductor mission and making made-in-India products “available at competitive rates for the world”.