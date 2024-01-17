close_game
close_game
News / India News / Police commando killed in gunfight in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

Police commando killed in gunfight in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

ByPrawesh Lama
Jan 17, 2024 11:15 AM IST

The gunfight was triggered after a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on a security forces camp in ethnic violence-hit Manipur’s border town of Moreh

A police commando was killed in a gunfight triggered after a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on a security forces camp in ethnic violence-hit Manipur’s border town of Moreh on Tuesday morning, people aware of the matter said.

At least 200 people have been killed and over 50,000 people displaced since the beginning of the ethnic violence last year. (PTI)
At least 200 people have been killed and over 50,000 people displaced since the beginning of the ethnic violence last year. (PTI)

“The Manipur Police commandos were inside their camp in Moreh town when gunmen first fired an RPG and then followed it with heavy gunfire. While one commando [identified as W Somorjit] died, another has sustained injuries,” an official said.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

A second official said that the gunfight lasted for almost an hour and that the situation was tense.

Moreh in the Tengnoupal district has been on high alert after a spate of attacks on security forces, especially Manipur Police commandos. On Monday, two men including a former territorial army soldier and head of Moreh’s village defence force were arrested for the murder of a Manipur Police officer on October 30. Moreh has been tense and under a curfew since then.

The Kuki organisations have accused Manipur commandos of bias and demanded that they be removed immediately.

At least 200 people have been killed and over 50,000 people displaced since the beginning of the ethnic violence in May last year between Kuki and Meitei groups. The violence has birthed new armed militias ostensibly guarding their villages and new boundaries within the state. Kuki mostly live in the hill districts and Meiteis in the Imphal valley.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Ram Mandir along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Prawesh Lama

    Prawesh Lama covers crime, policing, and issues of security in Delhi. Raised in Darjeeling, educated in Mumbai, he also looks at special features on social welfare in the National Capital.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On