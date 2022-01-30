Policeman shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

Srinagar: A 53-year-old policeman was shot dead by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Hassanpora Bijbhera on Saturday, police said. The killing comes a day after a cop escaped unhurt in a terrorist attack in the Batmaloo area of Srinagar.

According to the police, unidentified gunmen fired at Jammu & Kashmir Police head constable Ali Mohammad Ganie around 5.35pm near his residence, in Anantnag’s Bijbehara area. He was rushed to the Government Medical College in Anantnag where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, an official added.

Ganae was posted at the Kulgam police station.

“Senior police officers reached the crime spot. Officers attending the terror crime spot learnt that head constable Ali Mohammad Ganie was shot at by the terrorists near his residential house at Hasanpora Tabala area of Bijbehara Anantnag. He had received grievous gunshot injuries. The injured officer was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries,” said a police spokesperson.

“Police have registered a case and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants,” he added.

Leaders across party lines condemned the incident as “deplorable” and “cowardly”.

“Strongly denounce the killing of Policeman at Bijbehara. Its barbaric, condemnable and deplorable act, urges police top brass to punish killers forthwith,” Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Altaf Thakur said.

The J&K National Conference also tweeted: “Unequivocally condemn the cowardly attack on JKP Head Constable Ali Muhammad Ganie in Anantnag’s Hassanpora area in which he lost his life. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues. May Allah grant him a place in Jannat.”

“Yet another gruesome act of senseless violence. Ali Mohd Ganai of JK police falls to the bullets of cowardly violent thugs. Salute his sacrifice,” said Sajad Lone of the J&K People’s Conference.

On Friday, four Army personnel were injured when a blast took place during a training session in Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday. A court of inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

This is the second killing of a policeman in south Kashmir this year. Earlier a policeman Rohit Chib was killed in an encounter in Kulgam on January 13, a foreign militant was also killed in that encounter. Last year 20 cops were killed in Kashmir either during encounters or targetted killings across Kashmir.