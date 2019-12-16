Positives of Modi-Xi meet evident: China

india

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 05:21 IST

China has said that positive effects of the second informal summit between its President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are gradually showing, and the country is keen to promote defence and security cooperation with India for regional peace and stability.

Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong also said that discussions were underway between the two sides to operationalise a high-level economic and trade dialogue mechanism to further boost bilateral trade and investment as decided by Modi and Xi.

The envoy said China understands and respects India’s decision on Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and is willing to work with all stakeholders to resolve the issues raised by New Delhi.

On Kashmir, the envoy said China’s position on the issue is “consistent and clear” and added that development is “out of question” without a peaceful and stable environment. “The positive effects of the second informal summit between Chinese and Indian leaders are gradually showing, and bilateral relations are developing steadily,” Sun said.

Military sources said there has been greater coordination between militaries of the two countries along the nearly 3,500- km border in the last few months.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi is scheduled to visit India later this month to hold boundary talks and review implementation of key decisions taken at the Modi-Xi informal summit in Mamallapuram in October.