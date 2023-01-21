Prashant Kishor says Nitish ‘exposed’ after not attending Bharat Jodo Yatra

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Friday said that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's absence from Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has exposed his "farce" of Opposition unity. Kishor also called JD(U) leader's ongoing ‘Samadhan Yatra’ an "attempt to befool people" saying meetings with "favourite ministers and bureaucrats" at such programmes would not solve the problems faced by people.

Nitish Kumar, known for undertaking statewide yatras since he undertook ‘Nyay Yatra’ ahead of the 2005 assembly elections, began his 14th yatra earlier this month covering 18 districts. The Samadhan Yatra will cover West Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Supaul, Saharsa, Araria, Kishanganj, Kathihar, Khagaria, Banka, Munger, Lakhisarai and Sheikhpura by January 29 as per an itinerary issued by the cabinet secretariat department.

During a media interaction at Barauli in Gopalganj district, Kishor, said the JD(U) leader had taken several yatras in the past, but that did not change anything for better in the state.

"This Samadhan yatra is his (CM) 14th yatra, but nothing has changed in the state. This yatra is just an attempt to befool people. Chairing meetings with his favourite ministers and bureaucrats during a yatra will not solve people's problems," he said.

Kishor further criticised the chief minister for not attending the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Congress despite being in alliance with the grand old party as part of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

"Leaders of other political parties are attending the Congress Yatra in different parts of the country, but Kumar refused to take part. Despite the fact that the Congress is a partner in the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government in Bihar, Kumar did not participate. This has exposed him; his talk of opposition unity is a farce," Kishor added.

