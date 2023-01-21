Home / India News / Prashant Kishor says Nitish ‘exposed’ after not attending Bharat Jodo Yatra

Prashant Kishor says Nitish ‘exposed’ after not attending Bharat Jodo Yatra

india news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 10:30 AM IST

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, known for undertaking statewide yatras since he undertook ‘Nyay Yatra’ ahead of the 2005 assembly elections, began his 14th yatra earlier this month covering 18 districts.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.
Political strategist Prashant Kishor and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.
ByHT News Desk

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Friday said that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's absence from Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has exposed his "farce" of Opposition unity. Kishor also called JD(U) leader's ongoing ‘Samadhan Yatra’ an "attempt to befool people" saying meetings with "favourite ministers and bureaucrats" at such programmes would not solve the problems faced by people.

Nitish Kumar, known for undertaking statewide yatras since he undertook ‘Nyay Yatra’ ahead of the 2005 assembly elections, began his 14th yatra earlier this month covering 18 districts. The Samadhan Yatra will cover West Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Supaul, Saharsa, Araria, Kishanganj, Kathihar, Khagaria, Banka, Munger, Lakhisarai and Sheikhpura by January 29 as per an itinerary issued by the cabinet secretariat department.

During a media interaction at Barauli in Gopalganj district, Kishor, said the JD(U) leader had taken several yatras in the past, but that did not change anything for better in the state.

"This Samadhan yatra is his (CM) 14th yatra, but nothing has changed in the state. This yatra is just an attempt to befool people. Chairing meetings with his favourite ministers and bureaucrats during a yatra will not solve people's problems," he said.

Kishor further criticised the chief minister for not attending the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Congress despite being in alliance with the grand old party as part of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

"Leaders of other political parties are attending the Congress Yatra in different parts of the country, but Kumar refused to take part. Despite the fact that the Congress is a partner in the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government in Bihar, Kumar did not participate. This has exposed him; his talk of opposition unity is a farce," Kishor added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
prashant kishor nitish kumar
prashant kishor nitish kumar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out