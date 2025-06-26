‘Predators wear patriotism as feathers’: Congress MP Manickam Tagore’s veiled dig after Tharoor’s cryptic post

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday responded to a cryptic social media post by party colleague Shashi Tharoor, in a move that hints at internal tensions within the party. Congress MP Manickam Tagore responded to Shashi Tharoor’s cryptic post, hinting at internal rift within the party.(@ShashiTharoor)

“Don’t ask permission to fly. Birds don’t need clearance to rise… But in today, even a free bird must watch the skies—hawks, vultures, and ‘eagles’ are always hunting. Freedom isn’t free, especially when the predators wear patriotism as feathers. 🦅🕊️ #DemocracyInDanger #BirdsOfPrey,” Tagore wrote on X (formerly Twitter), along with an image of birds of prey.

The post showed six birds of prey, a Bald Eagle, Red-tailed Hawk, Osprey, American Kestrel, Turkey Vulture, and Great Horned Owl.

The reference to “predators” stood out, especially as speculation grows over whether Shashi Tharoor might leave the Congress and join the BJP, a party whose leaders have praised him recently. However, Shashi Tharoor has dismissed such rumours.

His post came after Shashi Tharoor shared a message on X featuring an image of a bird. Text written on the image read, “Don’t ask permission to fly. The wings are yours. And the sky belongs to no one..”

Kharge hints at rift, says ‘For some, it’s Modi first’

The exchange followed a veiled dig by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who on Wednesday said, “Our party believes in the ‘country first’ mantra, but for some, it is ‘Modi first and country later.’” While Kharge did not name Tharoor, his remarks were widely seen as directed at him.

Tharoor, who has occasionally praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on certain issues, did not directly respond to Kharge’s comment. However, the timing of his post and Tagore’s reaction has once again put a spotlight on internal fault lines within the Congress.

Shashi Tharoor has been vocal in explaining India’s position following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

While the Congress initially backed the government’s response, it later shifted its stance,demanding transparency on what triggered the ceasefire and what role the United States may have played.

Tharoor’s statements, which at times appeared to support the government’s actions, reportedly caused discomfort within the Congress leadership.