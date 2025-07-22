President Murmu accepts VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation; MHA issues notice

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation from the post of Vice President on India on Tuesday. The letter has also been notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs. President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation letter issued by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (@VPIndia)

As per a report by news agency ANI, BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was in the Chair, announced on Tuesday that Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President of India has been accepted by the President.

The Chair added that Home Affairs ministry has also conveyed the resignation of Dhankhar under 67A of the Constitution with “immediate effect.”

Jagdeep Dhankar resigned from the post of VP on Monday evening by invoking Article 67(a) of the constitution. In his resignation letter, Dhankhar cited medical reasons and said he will be stepping down from the post to “prioritise health care.”

The gazette notification issued by the MHA states Dhankhar's letter sent to the President on Monday evening.

Reacting to the resignation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his good wishes to Dhankhar while acknowledging his service to the nation.

“Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health,” PM Modi wrote on X.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," wrote Dhankhar in his letter of resignation.

Dhankhar was elected the Vice President of India in 2022. His resignation comes two years before his tenure in office was set to come to an end.

With the post of Vice President now vacant, the Election Commission is expected to announce a schedule for the election of the new candidate soon.