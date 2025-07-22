PM Modi reacts to Jagdeep Dhankhar's shock resignation, wishes him good health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reacted to the unexpected resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, extending his good wishes and acknowledging Dhankhar's long service to the nation. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi.(PTI File Photo)

“Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The message came a day after Dhankhar, 74, submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, citing medical reasons. In his letter, he wrote, “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.”

Dhankhar's resignation marks an abrupt end to his five-year term which began in August 2022 and was originally set to run until August 2027. As Vice President, he also served as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

His departure on the very first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament has triggered a wave of speculation in political and media circles, though no further details about his health condition were provided in the resignation letter.