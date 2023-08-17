President to launch advanced stealth frigate INS Vindhyagiri today - Things you need to know

President Droupadi Murmu is all set to launch INS Vindhyagiri, a stealth ship of the Indian Navy on Thursday. Named after the mountain range in Karnataka, Vindhyagiri is the sixth ship of the Project 17A Frigates. The first five ships of the project were launched between 2019 and 2022. The ship will be launched at Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd's (GRSE) facility on the banks of River Hooghly in Kolkata.

INS Vindhyagiri(ANI)