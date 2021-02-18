Puducherry governor orders floor test in the legislative assembly on Feb 22
Amid political turmoil in Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday ordered a floor test to ascertain majority of the ruling Congress. In an official statement, the governor noted that both ruling and opposition have a strength of 14 members each in the legislative assembly.
The Puducherry government will face the floor test on February 22 at 5pm. As per the statement, voting shall take place by show of hands and the entire proceedings will be videographed. "The floor test in pursuance of the above directions shall be concluded by 5 pm on 22.02.2021 and the proceedings shall not be adjourned/delayed or suspended at any cost," it said.
This comes hours after Soundararajan succeeded Kiran Bedi and took charge as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. It also comes as opposition, led by AINRC chief N Rangasamy, "reiterated" its stand that the government has to prove its majority on the floor of the House, a release from the Lt Governor's Secretariat said.
Bedi was removed from her post on Tuesday night at a time when the union territory was witnessing a political crisis following the resignation of Congress MLAs from the V Narayanasamy government.
Ruling Congress currently has a strength of ten, including the speaker, while its Congress' ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has three members in the 33-member assembly.
Since January, four MLAs have resigned -- two of whom flew to Delhi and joined the BJP. As of now, the Congress-led alliance, including the DMK, and the Opposition have 14 members each.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Send some real tourists': Omar Abdullah stings foreign envoys' on visit to J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Rajasthan, petrol crosses ₹100-mark in Madhya Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delimitation exercise should be practicable, members suggest commission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail Roko: Uttarakhand farmers stage protests in Haridwar and US Nagar
- Farmer unions had given a call for a four-hour Rail Roko agitation across the country on Thursday as a part of their campaign against the three farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gender gap in employability improving with Indian digital revolution: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flipkart signs MoU with Tamil Nadu government to boost small-scale businesses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry governor orders floor test in the legislative assembly on Feb 22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maoists in Chhattisgarh kill villager suspected of being police informer
- It was the third instance in 24 days of Maoists killing a villager after branding him a police informer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post-mortem shows no external injury: UP Police chief on Unnao shocker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No permission given for Tikait's rally, says Yavatmal collector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Commercial markets across India to remain shut on Feb 26 due to 'Bharat Bandh'
- The Confederation of All India Traders said dharnas will be held nationwide in 1,500 places demanding the Centre, state governments and the GST Council to keep in abeyance the "draconian" provisions of GST.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress' 'Kisan panchayat' by Priyanka Gandhi in Mathura postponed to Feb 23
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail Roko hits train traffic at several places in Rajasthan
- Railway authorities at Kota railway division also halted traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai track and other routes as precautionary measures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers stage 'Rail roko' protests in Aurangabad, Maharashtra against farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu custodial death case: Trial begins after eight months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox