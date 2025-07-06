Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
Punjab woman dies by suicide, husband follows suit thinking she eloped

PTI |
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 02:06 PM IST

The couple had a quarrel on June 29, following which the woman left home with their three children, aged between 10-20.

A married couple in Punjab's Patiala district allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents over a misunderstanding, leaving behind three children, police said on Sunday.

The 43-year-old man's body was found hanging at his home, police said.(PTI/ Representational)
According to police, the husband took the extreme step after suspecting that his wife had eloped with someone.

The woman took the children to a Gurdwara in Fatehgarh Sahib and later sent them to their maternal grandparents' house in Rupnagar district while she went missing. Despite her parents assuring the husband that she did not come to them, he suspected she had eloped, Gurpreet Singh, SHO of Bhadson police station, said.

On July 3, the 43-year-old man's body was found hanging at his home. His wife had allegedly ended her life two days earlier, with her body retrieved from the Bhakra canal, but he was unaware of this, Singh said.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway, Singh added.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

News / India News / Punjab woman dies by suicide, husband follows suit thinking she eloped
