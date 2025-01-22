Jalgaon Train Accident LIVE: 8 die after chaos sparked by rumours of fire

Pushpak Train Accident LIVE: The accident site near the Badnera railway station junction in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

Jalgaon Train Accident LIVE: At least eight people were dead, and eight more were seriously injured after Karnataka Express hit them near Badnera railway station junction on Wednesday in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. All were passengers of the Pushpak Express heading to Mumbai from Lucknow. Officials said the incident took place at around 4:19 pm. Preliminary reports suggest that Pushpak Express passengers got down from the coach by pulling the chain in fear of rumours about a minor fire accident. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Express, which came from the opposite side, hit them....Read More

News agency PTI reported that the passengers got down from the Pushpak Express after pulling its chain. They were hit by the Karnataka Express when they attempted to cross the tracks in the opposite direction.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the deceased and ordered adequate medical treatment for the injured.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis offered his condolences and assured that he was staying in contact with the district administration to oversee rescue operations.