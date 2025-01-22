Edit Profile
New Delhi220C
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
    Live

    Jalgaon Train Accident LIVE: 8 die after chaos sparked by rumours of fire

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 22, 2025 7:13 PM IST
    Jalgaon Train Accident LIVE: At least eight passengers of the Pushpak Express were dead, and eight more have been seriously injured so far.
    Pushpak Train Accident LIVE: The accident site near the Badnera railway station junction in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.
    Pushpak Train Accident LIVE: The accident site near the Badnera railway station junction in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

    Jalgaon Train Accident LIVE: At least eight people were dead, and eight more were seriously injured after Karnataka Express hit them near Badnera railway station junction on Wednesday in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. All were passengers of the Pushpak Express heading to Mumbai from Lucknow. Officials said the incident took place at around 4:19 pm. Preliminary reports suggest that Pushpak Express passengers got down from the coach by pulling the chain in fear of rumours about a minor fire accident. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Express, which came from the opposite side, hit them....Read More

    News agency PTI reported that the passengers got down from the Pushpak Express after pulling its chain. They were hit by the Karnataka Express when they attempted to cross the tracks in the opposite direction.

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the deceased and ordered adequate medical treatment for the injured.

    Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis offered his condolences and assured that he was staying in contact with the district administration to oversee rescue operations.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 22, 2025 7:13 PM IST

    Jalgaon Train Accident LIVE: Ambulances lined up to rescue the injured

    Visuals from the accident site showed ambulances lined up to carry the injured to a nearby hospital. Dead bodies of the deceased were seen scattered under the train as rescuers tried to retrieve them.

    Jan 22, 2025 7:04 PM IST

    Jalgaon Train Accident LIVE: NCP leader Anil Deshmukh offers condolences

    NCP leader Anil Deshmukh described the Jalgaon train accident as “unfortunate” and offered condolences for the victims and the injured.

    Jan 22, 2025 6:55 PM IST

    Jalgaon Train Accident LIVE: Accident relief train rushed to rescue victims, says official

    Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Kumar Leela said that an additional relief train was rushed to the accident site from Bhusawal Mandal.

    “A chain-pulling incident occurred on the Lucknow-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pushpak Express between Maheji and Pardhade stations. The train had stopped, after which some passengers from a coach stepped out. Meanwhile, Karnataka Express, going in the opposition direction, was passing through the next track. In this, 7-8 passengers were injured because of the train (Karnataka Express). Ambulances are being sent to the spot,” he added.

    Jan 22, 2025 6:50 PM IST

    Jalgaon Train Accident LIVE: ‘Loss of lives is very unfortunate,’ says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

    Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis offered his condolences over the accident in Jalgaon and paid his “heartfelt tributes” to the deceased.

    “My colleague Minister Girish Mahajan and the Superintendent of Police have reached the spot, and the District Collector will reach there shortly. The entire district administration is working in coordination with the railway administration, and immediate arrangements are being made for the treatment of the injured,” Fadnavis said on X.

    “Eight ambulances have been dispatched. The general hospital and other nearby private hospitals have been kept ready for the treatment of the injured. Emergency equipment like glass cutters, floodlights, etc., have also been kept ready. We are monitoring the entire situation, and all necessary assistance is being provided immediately. I am in touch with the district administration,” he added.

    Jan 22, 2025 6:43 PM IST

    Jalgaon Train Accident LIVE: Official fears more death toll

    “We are on the spot. Additional SP, SP, Collector, and everybody else are on their way. We are coordinating with DRM and Railway officials. 8 ambulances reached the spot as per the last available information, and additional Railway and Railway ambulances rescue vans are being rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited. As per the last report, 8 people have died...The numbers can rise,” said Divisional Commissioner of Nashik Praveen Gedam.

    Jan 22, 2025 6:33 PM IST

    Jalgaon Train Accident LIVE: Yogi Adityanath offers condolences

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the deceased and ordered adequate medical treatment for the injured, read a statement from UP CM office.

