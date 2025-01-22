Jalgaon Train Accident LIVE: 8 die after chaos sparked by rumours of fire
Jalgaon Train Accident LIVE: At least eight people were dead, and eight more were seriously injured after Karnataka Express hit them near Badnera railway station junction on Wednesday in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. All were passengers of the Pushpak Express heading to Mumbai from Lucknow. Officials said the incident took place at around 4:19 pm. Preliminary reports suggest that Pushpak Express passengers got down from the coach by pulling the chain in fear of rumours about a minor fire accident. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Express, which came from the opposite side, hit them....Read More
News agency PTI reported that the passengers got down from the Pushpak Express after pulling its chain. They were hit by the Karnataka Express when they attempted to cross the tracks in the opposite direction.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the deceased and ordered adequate medical treatment for the injured.
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis offered his condolences and assured that he was staying in contact with the district administration to oversee rescue operations.
Jalgaon Train Accident LIVE: Ambulances lined up to rescue the injured
Visuals from the accident site showed ambulances lined up to carry the injured to a nearby hospital. Dead bodies of the deceased were seen scattered under the train as rescuers tried to retrieve them.
Jalgaon Train Accident LIVE: NCP leader Anil Deshmukh offers condolences
NCP leader Anil Deshmukh described the Jalgaon train accident as “unfortunate” and offered condolences for the victims and the injured.
Jalgaon Train Accident LIVE: Accident relief train rushed to rescue victims, says official
Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Kumar Leela said that an additional relief train was rushed to the accident site from Bhusawal Mandal.
“A chain-pulling incident occurred on the Lucknow-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pushpak Express between Maheji and Pardhade stations. The train had stopped, after which some passengers from a coach stepped out. Meanwhile, Karnataka Express, going in the opposition direction, was passing through the next track. In this, 7-8 passengers were injured because of the train (Karnataka Express). Ambulances are being sent to the spot,” he added.
Jalgaon Train Accident LIVE: ‘Loss of lives is very unfortunate,’ says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis offered his condolences over the accident in Jalgaon and paid his “heartfelt tributes” to the deceased.
“My colleague Minister Girish Mahajan and the Superintendent of Police have reached the spot, and the District Collector will reach there shortly. The entire district administration is working in coordination with the railway administration, and immediate arrangements are being made for the treatment of the injured,” Fadnavis said on X.
“Eight ambulances have been dispatched. The general hospital and other nearby private hospitals have been kept ready for the treatment of the injured. Emergency equipment like glass cutters, floodlights, etc., have also been kept ready. We are monitoring the entire situation, and all necessary assistance is being provided immediately. I am in touch with the district administration,” he added.
Jalgaon Train Accident LIVE: Official fears more death toll
“We are on the spot. Additional SP, SP, Collector, and everybody else are on their way. We are coordinating with DRM and Railway officials. 8 ambulances reached the spot as per the last available information, and additional Railway and Railway ambulances rescue vans are being rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited. As per the last report, 8 people have died...The numbers can rise,” said Divisional Commissioner of Nashik Praveen Gedam.
Jalgaon Train Accident LIVE: Yogi Adityanath offers condolences
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the deceased and ordered adequate medical treatment for the injured, read a statement from UP CM office.