Rain LIVE updates: Red alert in Mumbai, schools shut in Dakshina Kannada

  • Several parts of the country – including western Maharashtra, Goa, south Gujarat, Saurashtra, western Rajasthan, Kerala, coastal Karnataka – have been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days.
Mumbai rain: Andheri subway close due to waterlogging after heavy rainfall. (Photo by Vijay Bate)
Mumbai rain: Andheri subway close due to waterlogging after heavy rainfall. (Photo by Vijay Bate)
Updated on Jul 08, 2022 06:12 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for several parts of the country due to heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast for Friday, July 8. Mumbai and many other cities in Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days, and the Met department has issued red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar with more rainfall predicted today. Meanwhile, continued heavy rainfall in Dakshina Kannada district has prompted the administration to declare holiday in all educational institutions on July 8-9.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 08, 2022 06:12 AM IST

    Orange alert issued for parts of Himachal Pradesh

    IMD has issued orange alert for Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Solan districts for the next two days. SK Sharma, senior scientist, IMD, said that heavy rain warning has been issued for Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Una districts.

  • Jul 08, 2022 06:09 AM IST

    IMD issues yellow alert in Kerala

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert to most of the districts in Kerala for next three days indicating isolated heavy rainfall. Parts of Kerala has been receiving incessant rains for the past few days.

Published on Jul 08, 2022 06:09 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
