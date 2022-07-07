Home / India News / Monsoon weather LIVE| Mumbai, Thane to be on orange alert till July 10, says IMD
Monsoon weather LIVE| Mumbai, Thane to be on orange alert till July 10, says IMD

Monsoon weather LIVE updates: In Telangana, authorities have predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the southern part of the state. A similar rainfall prediction has been made for interior Karnataka, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh.
People wade through waterlogged road amid heavy rainfall, at Khodadad Circle, Dadar , in Mumbai on July 6, 2022.&nbsp;
People wade through waterlogged road amid heavy rainfall, at Khodadad Circle, Dadar , in Mumbai on July 6, 2022. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Jul 07, 2022 08:47 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra on Thursday and Friday, as the state's capital city Mumbai continues to witness heavy downpour on Thursday. 

In Telangana, authorities have predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the southern part of the state. A similar rainfall prediction has been made for interior Karnataka, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh.

On the other hand, the national capital Delhi will likely see light rain and thundershower during the day.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 07, 2022 08:46 AM IST

    Heavy rain predicted in 6 Uttarakhand districts

    The meteorological centre (Dehradun) said on Thursday that heavy rain with thunderstorms is predicted in Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital and Almora districts. 

  • Jul 07, 2022 08:14 AM IST

    Mumbai, Thane to be on orange alert till July 10, says IMD

  • Jul 07, 2022 07:57 AM IST

    K'taka: Holiday declared for Anganwadi schools & colleges in Udupi today

    Udupi's deputy commissioner declared a holiday for Anganwadi schools & colleges on Thursday as the district has been hit with heavy rain, news agency ANI reported. Tourists and fishermen have been advised not to go to beaches and sea areas.

  • Jul 07, 2022 07:41 AM IST

    Chandigarh sees wettest July day in five years

    Chandigarh on Wednesday received 97mm rainfall between 6am and 8.30am, the heaviest rain in July since 2017, according to the IMD. Heavy rainfall is expected in Chandigarh till Saturday and the IMD has issued an orange alert for today and tomorrow. 

  • Jul 07, 2022 07:35 AM IST

    Heavy rain continues to lash Mumbai, Andheri Subway waterlogged

    The Andheri Subway in Mumbai was waterlogged on Thursday as heavy rain continued to lash the city. 

