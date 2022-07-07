97mm rain: Chandigarh witnesses wettest July day in 5 years

Chandigarh received 97mm rainfall between 6am and 8.30am, the heaviest rain in July since 2017, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It received another 0.9mm of rainfall during the day.

The maximum precipitation till 8.30am was recorded at the Sector 39 observatory (97mm), 49.2mm rain was recorded at the airport observatory, 77.5mm rain in Panchkula and 74.5 mm rain in Mohali.

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “The monsoon trough has shifted southwards, bringing strong easterly winds and heavy rainfall. The main weather system is concentrated in Himachal Pradesh and due to Chandigarh’s unique position in the foothills of Himalayas it, too, received heavy rain. As per the IMD, 64.5mm to 115.5mm rain in a day is classified as heavy.”

Heavy showers are expected in the city till July 9, and the IMD has sounded a yellow alert (keep a watch and stay updated) for July 6 and an orange alert (be alert and prepared) for July 7 and 8. The IMD has asked people to refrain from venturing into waterlogged areas and not take shelter under a tree during a thunderstorm. They have asked farmers not to keep harvested crops in the open or spray fertilizer or pesticides for the next few days.

Meanwhile, the showers brought down the mercury from 35.8°C on Tuesday to 33.1°C on Wednesday, which is 1.7°C below normal. The minimum temperature also dropped sharply in Chandigarh, reducing from 29.8°C on Tuesday to 24.1°C on Wednesday, 0.3°C below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 30°C and 34°C while minimum temperature will remain between 24°C and 26°C.

Heavy waterlogging was seen on the Sector 40/41 road, and commuters were seen wading through knee-deep water and bikers were seen pushing their vehicle through the muddy water. Water accumulation was seen in parts of Sectors 52, 35 and 43 the Industrial Area, and Burail Village.

The traffic police also issued advisories for those travelling on roads near the Inter-State Bus Terminuses (ISBTs) in Sector 17 and 43. Meanwhile power cuts were also imposed in certain areas on Wednesday morning, with Sector 32 residents complaining of a four-hour outage.

Resident Welfare Association (RWA) president Vinit Singh Chauhan said the power had gone out around 4am, and was not restored till 3pm.Meanwhile, officials could not figure out the fault.

At the Sector 25 cremation ground, people had to wait for the water to drain out before they could carry out last rites.

Major traffic jams were witnessed in the city, particularly at the Sector 20/30/32/33 roundabout, the JW Mariott Chowk (Sectors 21/22/34/35) and near PGIMER.

Sector 19 worst affected in Panchkula

In Panchkula, heavy waterlogging was seen in Sector 19, where around 8-10 inch water accumulated on the road and water entered the houses. Knee-deep water accumulated at the

Sector 15-9-16 roundabout. Civic body officials were seen pumping out water from water-logged areas, but it took them at least a few hours to drain the water out.