97mm rain: Chandigarh witnesses wettest July day in 5 years
Chandigarh received 97mm rainfall between 6am and 8.30am, the heaviest rain in July since 2017, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It received another 0.9mm of rainfall during the day.
The maximum precipitation till 8.30am was recorded at the Sector 39 observatory (97mm), 49.2mm rain was recorded at the airport observatory, 77.5mm rain in Panchkula and 74.5 mm rain in Mohali.
IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “The monsoon trough has shifted southwards, bringing strong easterly winds and heavy rainfall. The main weather system is concentrated in Himachal Pradesh and due to Chandigarh’s unique position in the foothills of Himalayas it, too, received heavy rain. As per the IMD, 64.5mm to 115.5mm rain in a day is classified as heavy.”
Heavy showers are expected in the city till July 9, and the IMD has sounded a yellow alert (keep a watch and stay updated) for July 6 and an orange alert (be alert and prepared) for July 7 and 8. The IMD has asked people to refrain from venturing into waterlogged areas and not take shelter under a tree during a thunderstorm. They have asked farmers not to keep harvested crops in the open or spray fertilizer or pesticides for the next few days.
Meanwhile, the showers brought down the mercury from 35.8°C on Tuesday to 33.1°C on Wednesday, which is 1.7°C below normal. The minimum temperature also dropped sharply in Chandigarh, reducing from 29.8°C on Tuesday to 24.1°C on Wednesday, 0.3°C below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 30°C and 34°C while minimum temperature will remain between 24°C and 26°C.
Heavy waterlogging was seen on the Sector 40/41 road, and commuters were seen wading through knee-deep water and bikers were seen pushing their vehicle through the muddy water. Water accumulation was seen in parts of Sectors 52, 35 and 43 the Industrial Area, and Burail Village.
The traffic police also issued advisories for those travelling on roads near the Inter-State Bus Terminuses (ISBTs) in Sector 17 and 43. Meanwhile power cuts were also imposed in certain areas on Wednesday morning, with Sector 32 residents complaining of a four-hour outage.
Resident Welfare Association (RWA) president Vinit Singh Chauhan said the power had gone out around 4am, and was not restored till 3pm.Meanwhile, officials could not figure out the fault.
At the Sector 25 cremation ground, people had to wait for the water to drain out before they could carry out last rites.
Major traffic jams were witnessed in the city, particularly at the Sector 20/30/32/33 roundabout, the JW Mariott Chowk (Sectors 21/22/34/35) and near PGIMER.
Sector 19 worst affected in Panchkula
In Panchkula, heavy waterlogging was seen in Sector 19, where around 8-10 inch water accumulated on the road and water entered the houses. Knee-deep water accumulated at the
Sector 15-9-16 roundabout. Civic body officials were seen pumping out water from water-logged areas, but it took them at least a few hours to drain the water out.
-
Synthetic running track on Sukhna Lake gets Chandigarh administrator’s nod
Chandigarh Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday gave in-principle approval for a synthetic running track at Sukhna Lake. UT adviser Dharam Pal, said, “The Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee had earlier given its go-ahead for the proposal. Next, the detailed plan and cost estimates will be prepared; and then, tenders will be floated for the project.” A UT official said the proposed track is part of the administration's efforts to give Sukhna Lake a major facelift.
-
Soon, 2 over-bridges to cut travel time between Kalka, Zirakpur
The National Highway Authority of India has approved two over-bridges, which are likely to reduce travel time between Kalka and Zirakpur and alleviate traffic jams on the stretch by next year. NHAI has already floated tenders for the 60-m wide over-bridges, which will be constructed at a cost of ₹50 crore. It has invited bids for the “construction and site improvement of the four-lane national highway (NH-22) on the Zirakpur-Parwanoo junction.”
-
Close shave for 15 students as bus skids into waterlogged ditch in Zirakpur
Fifteen students had a narrow escape after their school bus skidded into a waterlogged open drain in Daulat Singhwala village in Phabat area of Zirakpur. The bus, which was ferrying students of Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula, was making way for another school bus when it skidded into the overflowing drain. The bus tilted in the drain, but passersby and parents were able to rescue the children through the driver's window.
-
Three missing as car washes away near Nayagaon
Tricity residents woke up to heavy rainfall for the second time this month on Wednesday. Three people went missing after a taxi, shuttling two commuters, was swept away in a flashflood in the Patiala-Ki-Rao rivulet as the driver attempted to cross the causeway in Tanda Village near Nayagaon. The owner of the vehicle, Rakesh Kumar told the police that Gaurav had called him saying two people, travelling to Baddi, had booked his cab.
-
One flight cancelled, 19 delayed at Chandigarh airport due to inclement weather
A flight from Mumbai was cancelled and 19 others were delayed at the Chandigarh International Airport due to inclement weather on Wednesday. Go First flight G8-2506, was unable to take off due to heavy downpour in Mumbai. While 11 flights arrived late, eight departed late. Two Alliance Air flights from Himachal Pradesh were delayed by over an hour due to heavy rainfall in the hill state.
