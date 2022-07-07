3 dead after landslide in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district
Three people have died after a landslide in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, a senior police official told news agency ANI Thursday morning. A fourth is being treated in hospital, Rishikesh Sonawane, a police superintendent, said. Three people were rescued from amid the debris, Dr KV Rajendra, the deputy commissioner had said late last night.
Visuals shared by ANI showed a team of emergency and rescue services personnel working late at night - with torches and flashlights - to sift through the mud after the landslide hit Panjikal village in the district's Bantval area.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to survey flood-prone and affected areas to evacuate residents if needed. The Udupi district has called a holiday for anganwadi schools and colleges.
Monsoon rainfall has led to flooding in several states - from Maharashtra and Karnataka to Manipur, where 48 people died in a landslide in Noney district.
Heavy rainfall has also been reported from national capital Delhi and the western state of Gujarat, with both (and Maharashtra and Karnataka) likely to receive more over the course of the day, according to predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall are also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the IMD said.
The union territory of Chandigarh received 97mm rainfall between 6am and 8.30am on Wednesday - the most since 2017, the IMD said. Another 0.9 mm was received over the day. Heavy showers are expected there till July 9.
Three Maharashtra districts - Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg - are on red alert till July 9. Four others - Palghar, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur - are on red alert till July 8. Mumbai and Thane are on orange alert till July 10
In Maharashtra, 17 teams of the National Disaster Response Force, or NDRF, have been deployed, ANI said, adding that a landslide had been reported from the famous Pratapgarh Fort in Satara district. On Tuesday, a landslide was reported in Mumbai's Ghatkopar and a house was destroyed.
Yet another landslide - in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district - led to at least one confirmed death.
Assam has been particularly badly hit by rain and floods - reports say nearly 10 lakh people have been affected or displaced and nearly 200 killed.
With input from ANI
