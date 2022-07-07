Home / India News / Isolated spells of heavy rainfall expected in western parts of India today: IMD
india news

Isolated spells of heavy rainfall expected in western parts of India today: IMD

Scientists at the IMD said that rainfall is likely to intensify over parts of northwest India, including Delhi and the National Capital Region, only from July 12
People sit by the seashore during monsoon rains at Marine Drive in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
People sit by the seashore during monsoon rains at Marine Drive in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Updated on Jul 07, 2022 08:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over parts of Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra today, as the southwest monsoon finally spreads out across the country.

In its forecast issued on Thursday, IMD said, “Isolated very heavy rainfall [is] very likely over Gujarat region between July 7 and July 10, Saurashtra and Kutch between July 6 and July 10, Madhya Maharashtra on July 10 and coastal Karnataka on between July 7 and July 8.”

Also Read:Red alert in Western Maharashtra, very heavy rainfall likely in these states

The IMD also forecast “scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall” over Konkan and Goa within the next five days, isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Gujarat region on July 6, Saurashtra and Kutch on July 8 and July 9, and over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra between July 7 and July 9.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between July 8 and July 9,” the Met department said.

Scientists at the IMD also said that rainfall is likely to intensify over parts of northwest India, including Delhi and the National Capital Region, only from July 12. Despite the commencement of monsoon, these parts have been recording high temperatures, coupled with humidity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out