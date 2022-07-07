Isolated spells of heavy rainfall expected in western parts of India today: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over parts of Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra today, as the southwest monsoon finally spreads out across the country.

In its forecast issued on Thursday, IMD said, “Isolated very heavy rainfall [is] very likely over Gujarat region between July 7 and July 10, Saurashtra and Kutch between July 6 and July 10, Madhya Maharashtra on July 10 and coastal Karnataka on between July 7 and July 8.”

The IMD also forecast “scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall” over Konkan and Goa within the next five days, isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Gujarat region on July 6, Saurashtra and Kutch on July 8 and July 9, and over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra between July 7 and July 9.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between July 8 and July 9,” the Met department said.

Scientists at the IMD also said that rainfall is likely to intensify over parts of northwest India, including Delhi and the National Capital Region, only from July 12. Despite the commencement of monsoon, these parts have been recording high temperatures, coupled with humidity.