Karnataka CM Bommai directs officials to conduct survey of flood-prone areas
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the officials to conduct a survey of the flood-prone areas to assess whether the residents of the concerned areas needed to be relocated temporarily or permanently, Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.
Speaking to media persons at Mysuru airport, Bommai said, some villages are inundated whenever it rains heavily.
Reacting to suggestions on relocating the people of such villages permanently to higher places, Bommai said, "In 2009 after massive flood havoc 60 villages were permanently relocated. But people returned to their earlier habitations once the flood waters receded. We are considering the option of building well-equipped rehabilitation centres in higher places along the river banks and low-lying areas so that people could be shifted there whenever they are affected by floods."
The Deputy Commissioners of the affected districts have been instructed to take up rescue and relief works immediately. Those residing in low-lying areas would be shifted to safer places. The Revenue minister is heading to Madikeri to oversee the relief works. All precautionary measures have been taken. Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are witnessing coastal erosion too. The Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to make alternative housing arrangements for those whose houses have been damaged, Bommai said.
Replying to a question on coastal erosion, Bommai said, "New technology is available to tackle coastal erosion. It would be used on an experimental basis. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed for rescue operations. Funds are not an issue for relief works as Rs10 cr each is available with all the DCs."
As for the flooding in Bengaluru, Bommai said, the main storm water drains (Rajakaluves) are being developed and augmented at a cost of ₹1600 crore tender process for the works has been completed. Most of the problems would be solved once these works are completed, he added.
Replying to another question on the delay in distribution of bicycles, shoes and socks for government school children, Bommai said, they would be distributed. The Education minister would soon initiate measures in this regard.
Ludhiana gets state’s maiden skill development centre for divyangs
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Ludhiana has become the first district in the state to have a dedicated skill development centre for divyangs. Director Punjab Skill Development Mission Deepti Uppal inaugurated the centre here at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Vocational Studies. Uppal said this initiative would be extended pan-Punjab wherein as many as 180 specially-abled students would be imparted free-of-cost skill development training for three different trades.
Heavy rains lash Maha, no relief likely soon; 3 hurt in landslide | Top points
Heavy rains continued to pound Mumbai and several other parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday leading to waterlogging, delay in train schedules and natural disasters. Landslides were reported from some areas as well. Three persons were injured in one of these landslides that happened in the Chunabhatti area. The Maharashtra government has asked officials to remain vigilant and take steps to avoid loss of lives in the metropolis and other rain-affected areas of the state.
Private Schools: 7-member regulatory body formed in Ludhiana
To ensure that no private school violates the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Act, 2019, and to redress complaints of parents and students with respect to fee hike, books and transportation charges, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Wednesday constituted a seven-member district-level regulatory body under the chairmanship of Khanna additional deputy commissioner Amarjit Bains. Bains said no stone will be left unturned to implement provisions of the Act.
All promises made in the manifesto will be kept: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that the government would deliver on all the promises made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra before the 2022 assembly elections. The MGNREGA, he said, turned out to be a successful tool for job creation in villages. Further enumerating achievements, he said 50141 self-help groups had been set up under the UP State Rural Livelihood Mission.
Extremely heavy rain possible, red alert issued for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur : IMD
The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts of western Maharashtra on Wednesday indicating extremely heavy rainfall and an orange alert for Mumbai till July 10, after heavy rains lashed various parts of the state. The low-pressure area now lies over Kutch and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid tropospheric levels tilting south westwards with height.
