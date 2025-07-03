Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rajasthan: 3 killed, 4 injured after car rams into truck on Bharatmala Expressway

ByMukesh Mathrani
Jul 03, 2025 04:59 PM IST

The car was carrying 7 members of Goswami family from Jogiwali village in Uttar Pradesh. They were returning from the Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat

Barmer: Three people, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed and four others injured after their car rammed into a truck late Wednesday night on Bharatmala Expressway near Bhadaruna in Rajasthan.

According to police, the collision took place around 2.15 am under the Jhab police station area. (Sourced)
According to police, the collision took place around 2.15 am under the Jhab police station area. (Sourced)

The car was carrying seven members of the Goswami family from Jogiwali village in Uttar Pradesh. They were returning from a pilgrimage to the Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat, an officer said.

According to police, the collision took place around 2.15 am under the Jhab police station area.

“The impact of the collision was so intense that the car was completely mangled, making it difficult to even identify the vehicle. Seven people were inside the car at the time of the crash,” the officer said.

Police said that Subhashvati (45) and her daughter Pramila (12) died on the spot, while the car driver, Guddu Pandey, died while receiving treatment at Sanchore hospital.

The four injured include Mithailal Goswami (51), his son Ashish (19), Anita (13), and Kavita (5). “Mithailal and Ashish have been referred to Palanpur in Gujarat due to their critical condition. Anita and Kavita are currently being treated at Sanchore hospital,” station house officer (SHO) of the Jhab police station Arun Kumar said.

“Efforts are underway to trace the truck involved in the crash. Authorities have informed the family’s relatives in Uttar Pradesh,” Kumar added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Rajasthan: 3 killed, 4 injured after car rams into truck on Bharatmala Expressway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On