Rajasthan: 3 killed, 4 injured after car rams into truck on Bharatmala Expressway

Barmer: Three people, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed and four others injured after their car rammed into a truck late Wednesday night on Bharatmala Expressway near Bhadaruna in Rajasthan. According to police, the collision took place around 2.15 am under the Jhab police station area. (Sourced)

The car was carrying seven members of the Goswami family from Jogiwali village in Uttar Pradesh. They were returning from a pilgrimage to the Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat, an officer said.

According to police, the collision took place around 2.15 am under the Jhab police station area.

“The impact of the collision was so intense that the car was completely mangled, making it difficult to even identify the vehicle. Seven people were inside the car at the time of the crash,” the officer said.

Police said that Subhashvati (45) and her daughter Pramila (12) died on the spot, while the car driver, Guddu Pandey, died while receiving treatment at Sanchore hospital.

The four injured include Mithailal Goswami (51), his son Ashish (19), Anita (13), and Kavita (5). “Mithailal and Ashish have been referred to Palanpur in Gujarat due to their critical condition. Anita and Kavita are currently being treated at Sanchore hospital,” station house officer (SHO) of the Jhab police station Arun Kumar said.

“Efforts are underway to trace the truck involved in the crash. Authorities have informed the family’s relatives in Uttar Pradesh,” Kumar added.