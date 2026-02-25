Rajasthan teacher suspended for sending colleagues obscene messages, rape threats

A government school teacher in Rajasthan’s Barmer has been suspended after female colleagues accused him of sending obscene messages, issuing rape threats, and mentally harassing them. Authorities said the matter is being taken seriously. (X)

Four female teachers met the Barmer district collector on Tuesday and submitted a written complaint and screenshots of WhatsApp chats as evidence.

The women alleged that the teacher sent obscene messages and threatened to abduct, rape, and kill them. They claimed that these messages were reportedly sent not only in private chats but also in a school WhatsApp group.

The teacher allegedly sent vulgar messages, abused, and threatened the headmistress and other staff members of another school. The complainants said that the accused made threatening phone calls late at night, causing severe mental harassment.

Additional district magistrate Rajendra Singh Chandawat said that the matter has been referred to the education department for necessary action.

District education officer Krishna Singh said that after preliminary investigations, the teacher was suspended on Wednesday. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated.

Authorities said the matter is being taken seriously and further action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.