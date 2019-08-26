RBI to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to government as surplus reserves

india

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:26 IST

The Reserve Bank of India will fork out 1.76 trillion rupees ($24.4 billion) to the Central government, boosting New Delhi’s coffers at a time when it is under pressure to provide a fiscal stimulus to the slowing economy.

The Reserve Bank of India’s board approved the payout, which includes 1.23 trillion rupees as dividend and 526.4 billion from its surplus capital, according to a statement. The transfer from its surplus reserves follows recommendation from a panel named by the RBI.

The Union Budget last month estimated 900 billion rupees in dividend income from the RBI, with the money expected to go toward supporting banks and spurring lending. The government will immediately inject 700 billion rupees of fresh capital into state-run lenders, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Friday as she announced a raft of measures to stimulate growth.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

