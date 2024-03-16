‘Religiophobia against Hinduism…’: India on UNGA resolution against Islamophobia

India has abstained in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on a draft resolution introduced by Pakistan and co-sponsored by China on Islamobhopia. New Delhi asserted that the prevalance of ‘religiophobia' against Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism and other faiths facing violence and discrimination must also be acknowledged, PTI reported.



A total of 115 nations voted in favour of Pakistan's resolution titled ‘Measures to combat Islamophobia'. None of them voted against the resolution. At least 44 countries abstained including India, France, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, Ukraine and Italy.



“Clear evidence shows that over decades, followers of non-Abrahamic religions have also been affected by religiophobia. This has led to the emergence of contemporary forms of religiophobia, particularly anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist and anti-Sikh sentiments,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, was quoted by PTI as saying. Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj.(UN TV)

The Indian diplomat said that the adoption of the resolution should not establish a precedent that could result in numerous resolutions centred on phobias tied to specific religions, “potentially dividing the United Nations into religious camps.”



“It is crucial for the UN to maintain its stance above such religious concerns, which have the potential to fragment us rather than unite us under the banner of peace and harmony, embracing the world as one global family,” she addd.

India called on all member states to consider the broader scope of religious discrimination that persists globally.

“While the issue of Islamophobia is undoubtedly significant, we must acknowledge that other religions are also facing discrimination and violence. Allocating resources solely to combat Islamophobia, while neglecting similar challenges faced by other faiths, might inadvertently perpetuate a sense of exclusion and inequality,” Kamboj said.

She told the UN General Assembly that “it is crucial to recognise” that Hinduism, with over 1.2 billion followers, Buddhism with more than 535 million and Sikhism with over 30 million followers worldwide, are all subject to religiophobia.

“It is time that we acknowledge the prevalence of religiophobia, rather than single out just one,” she said.



“The destruction of the Bamiyan Buddhas, violations of gurudwara premises, massacres of Sikh pilgrims in gurudwaras, attacks on temples, and the glorification of breaking idols in temples all contribute to the rise of contemporary forms of religiophobia against non-Abrahamic religions,” she said.