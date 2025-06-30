Rift in TMC out in open after leaders’ remarks on rape

The tussle within the Trinamool Congress over the gang rape of a 24-year-old college student in Kolkata intensified on Sunday, as the party’s Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee launched a personal attack on fellow parliamentarian Mahua Moitra, even as the party issued a show cause notice to another leader, Madan Mitra, over his “insensitive” remarks on the incident. Kalyan Banerjee

Banerjee’s comments came a day after Moitra on Saturday reacted to the TMC issuing a warning for the former and Mitra for not following the party line on the crime. In a post on X, Moitra said, “Misogyny in India cuts across party lines. What differentiates @AITCofficial is that we condemn these disgusting comments no matter who makes them,” as she shared the TMC’s reprimand for the two leaders.

Reacting to her comments on Sunday, Banerjee targeted Moitra and made comments about her recent wedding to former Biju Janata Dal MP Pinaki Misra.

“She called me anti-woman. She is anti-woman. She has broken a marriage of 35 years and married a 65-year-old man… Mahua Moitra is anti-woman. I don’t hate women. I hate only one woman. She is Mahua Moitra,” Banerjee told mediapersons.

He also alleged that Moitra, who is the TMC’s Nadia district unit president and represents the local Krishnanagar seat, was monitoring party activities in the district from abroad during her honeymoon and did not let him campaign for the Kaligaj assembly bypoll held on June 19.

Moitra told HT on Sunday that she was not affected by Banerjee’s remarks.

“I am so happy with my wonderful marriage… that I don’t want to ruin my peace of mind by reacting to his comments. But with every word that he utters his misogyny is only proven,” Moitra said.

The differences over the crime spilled into the public on Saturday, when the TMC sought to distance itself from Banerjee and Mitra.

“The remarks made by MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra concerning the heinous crime at South Calcutta Law College were made in their personal capacities. The party unequivocally disassociates itself from their statements and strongly condemns the same. These views do not reflect the position of the party in any manner whatsoever...,” the TMC said on X on Saturday.

Banerjee was quick to respond to the post, and said, “I completely disagree with the post made by @AITCofficial on X. Are they indirectly supporting the leaders who are shielding these criminals? Mere academic statements won’t bring any real change unless immediate action is taken against those leaders directly responsible...”

While Mitra suggested that the victim shouldn’t have met the accused alone, Banerjee said the incident proved that certain elements in the party pose a danger to women.

Mitra was issued a show cause notice on Sunday. In a letter to Mitra, TMC state president Subrata Bakshi said the former’s comments were against the party’s stand on the matter and show caused him for breaking party rules and to reply within three days. “Your (Mitra) uncalled for and insensitive comments on June 28 has affected our party’s image,” the show cause letter said.

Meanwhile, the BJP intensified its attack on the TMC government, with senior party leader Suvendu Adhikari leading a rally on Sunday in protest against the alleged incident in the city demanding security for every daughter across West Bengal.

Opposition Congress and CPI(M) as well as civil society groups also took out similar rallies in the city and its outskirts.