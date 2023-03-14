RSS appoints Shailendra as new prant pracharak in Uttarakhand

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Shailendra as the prant pracharak of Uttarakhand and Chandrashekhar as his deputy. Shailendra was earlier the prant pracharak of Jaipur and will be replaced by Babulal. Shailendra was earlier the prant pracharak of Rajasthan and will be replaced by Brijkant who was his deputy. (Facebook/bjpmadhukumawat)

The Uttarakhand prant pracharak’s post had been vacant since October last year when Shailendra’s predecessor Yudhveer Singh was removed following a controversy over the ad hoc jobs in the assembly secretariat.

The appointments were announced at the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha that ended in Samalkha on Tuesday.

The decision to divest Yudhveer Singh and his deputy Devendra Singh, was taken at the national executive meeting in Prayagraj last year after Uttarakhand assembly speaker Ritu Khanduri cancelled the appointments following protests by the Opposition. At the time, it was also alleged that Singh’s relative was also given a job in the secretariat in contravention of rules. Singh has denied the allegations.

The RSS has also announced that Mukul Kanitkar who was joint organising secretary of the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal will no longer hold the position. According to a Sangh functionary, a new role for Kantikar and his replacement are yet to be announced. The Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal played a key role in pushing for what was described as an “India-centric” new education policy and advocates research on India-centric subjects.

