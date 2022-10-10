Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital on Monday morning due to multiple organ failure, according to people familiar with the matter. He was 82.

Yadav, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, passed away at 8.16am. He was in a critical state in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital and being administered life-saving medication, according to statements issued by the hospital.

Yadav was hospitalised on August 22 and moved to the ICU on October 2 after his health condition deteriorated.

Soon after Yadav was shifted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Yadav’s son, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, regarding his father’s health and assured him of all possible assistance.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh, served as the chief minister of the state thrice and also as India’s defence minister. He was elected 10 times as a member of the assembly and seven times as a Lok Sabha member.

