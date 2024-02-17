Sandeshkhali: Who is TMC's Sheikh Shahjahan targeted by BJP over sexual abuse?

Tensions remain high in Sandeshkhali, an assembly constituency in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, over allegations of harassment and exploitation by local Trinamool Congress leaders. LocaL TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh

Sandeshkhali came to the spotlight on January 7 when an Enforcement Directorate team that arrived to raid local TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan’s house in connection with the public distribution system scam was attacked by a mob.

Even as Sheikh Shahjahan has evaded arrest, since February 7, villagers led by local women have held violent protests against alleged harassment and exploitation by local TMC leaders.

Shahjahan is charged with a host of offences ranging from money laundering to harassment. He is absconding.

While the ruling West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the tensions, the BJP and Congress have accused the TMC chief of protecting those accused of sexual exploitation.

"Sheikh Shahjahan and his gang established a 'reign of terror' where the dignity and modesty of women from the SC and ST communities have been repeatedly violated," Leader of opposition in West Bengal and BJP Nandigram MLA wrote on X on February 11.

Union minister Smriti Irani had also criticised Mamata Banerjee alleging that young Hindu married women are being deliberately targetted in Sandeshkhali.

“Mamata Banerjee is known for the genocide of Hindus. She will now allow her men to pick young married Hindu women to be raped in the TMC office…” she said on February 12.

On Friday, Senior leaders of the BJP and the Congress were stopped by police on Friday from visiting the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali, escalating the political tensions in the state.

Who is Sheikh Shahjahan?