SC dissolves CMJ University, upholds Meghalaya govt’s 2014 order

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the dissolution of CMJ University in Meghalaya, affirming the state government’s 2014 decision to shut down the institution over allegations of “mismanagement, maladministration, indiscipline and fraudulent intent”. The 2014 dissolution order, issued by the Meghalaya government, cited numerous violations. (File photo)

A bench comprising justices PS Narasimha and Sandeep Mehta upheld the state’s order, dismissing the Meghalaya high court’s 2021 directive for a reconsideration of the dissolution. The top court found merit in the recommendations made by the Meghalaya governor, who, as the university’s visitor, had advised the removal of Chandra Mohan Jha (CMJ) as the chancellor and dissolution of university, besides withdrawal of Ph.D, M.Phil and B.Ed degrees that were conferred without regulatory approvals.

Also Read: ‘Illegitimate wife, faithful mistress’: SC rap for Bombay HC over misogynistic labels used in alimony case order

The Supreme Court ruled that the division bench of the Meghalaya high court had erred in remitting the matter back to a single judge bench for review, underscoring that the state government’s dissolution order was based on substantial findings of gross violations by CMJ University.

The 2014 dissolution order, issued by the Meghalaya government, cited numerous violations, including the illegal appointment of the chancellor, financial irregularities, failure to submit mandatory reports, and unauthorized expansion of off-campus centers.

The Supreme Court underscored that the Meghalaya government had provided CMJ University ample opportunities to rectify its violations. The state government’s dissolution order was based on overwhelming evidence of mismanagement, financial irregularities and academic misconduct.

It further endorsed the state government’s view that CMJ’s chancellor was self-appointed without the required approval from the governor. Consequently, all subsequent appointments, including that of the vice-chancellor, were rendered illegal.

The dissolution order had also led to a criminal investigation against the Meghalaya police against the university, Jha and his family members, who were trustees of the CMJ Foundation, for allegedly defrauding thousands of students by giving them fake degree certificates in lieu of money.

Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also registered a money laundering case. According to a statement issued by ED in December last year, around 20,570 fake degrees were awarded by CMJ University between 2010 and 2013. It added that total proceeds of crime has been quantified at ₹83.52 crore out of which, the agency had attached properties worth ₹48.76 crore.