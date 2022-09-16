SC extends interim relief to Curlies restaurant linked to Sonali Phogat's death

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned till September 26 a petition from Goa's Curlies restaurant against a demolition order of the National Green Tribunal. The apex court extended its interim order on the stay against demolition till the next hearing.

The Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority has filed an affidavit opposing owner Linet Nunes' plea, stating the popular beach shack cum nightclub in North Goa that came in news over BJP leader and social media influencer Sonali Phogat's death violated green norms.

Phogat, a BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, was brought dead to a hospital in Goa early on August 23, a night after she was found partying at the restaurant at Anjuna beach.

In a CCTV footage from Curlies that emerged after her death, she was seen dancing with one of her aides, who purportedly spiked her drink.

So far, arrested five people have been arrested in connection with the case. These include Phogat's two aides who accompanied her to Goa, two alleged drug suppliers and the co-owner of restaurant Edwin Nunes. Nunes was later granted bail.

