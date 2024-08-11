Sebi chief Madhabi Buch accuses Hindenburg of 'character assassination' over ‘Enforcement action’

Reacting to the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research's allegation that they have stakes in an offshore operation run by the Adani Group, Sebi chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband accused the American firm of attempting to assassinate their character in response to an "Enforcement action" against it by the market regulator. Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.(PTI file photo)

The US-based firm on Saturday claimed the couple had stakes in "both the obscure offshore entities used in the Adani money siphoning scandal".

The couple said in a statement that they deny the “baseless allegations and insinuations” made in the report.

"Our life and finances are an open book. All disclosures as required have already been furnished to SEBI over the years. We have no hesitation in disclosing any and all financial documents, including those that relate to the period when we were strictly private citizens, to any and every authority that may seek them. Further, in the interest of complete transparency, we would be issuing a detailed statement in due course," they said.

They said the firm was avenging what they called Enforcement action.

"It is unfortunate that Hindenburg Research against whom SEBI has taken an Enforcement action and issued a show cause notice has chosen to attempt character assassination in response to the same," they added.

What are Hindenburg's charges against Adani Group, Madhabi Buch?

Hindenburg has alleged the Adani Group operated with "total confidence" without the risk of serious regulatory intervention. They said the attitude could be explained by the conglomerate's alleged relationship with Madhabi Buch.

"What we hadn't realized: the current SEBI Chairperson and her husband, Dhaval Buch, had hidden stakes in the exact same obscure offshore Bermuda and Mauritius funds, found in the same complex nested structure, used by Vinod Adani," the report by the US hedge firm said.

Hindenburg Research said it has made the new allegations based on documents provided by a whistleblower and investigations carried out by other entities.

"Madhabi Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch first appear to have opened their account with IPE Plus Fund 1 on June 5, 2015, in Singapore, per whistleblower documents. A declaration of funds, signed by a principal at IIFL states that the source of the investment is "salary" and the couple's net worth is estimated at USD 10 million," the report stated.

