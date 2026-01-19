Security forces launch hunt for last major Maoist commander in Bastar

Security forces have launched a hunt for Paparao, the last major Maoist commander active in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, after intelligence inputs suggested his network is under pressure amid heightened anti-Maoist operations. Maoist commander Paparao. (Sourced)

People aware of the matter said a focused operation to track him has been underway for a week. Paparao carries a ₹25 lakh reward on his head. Aged around 52–55, he is from Nimalguda in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma and the West Bastar Division in charge of the Maoists.

The people cited above said Paparao, a Maoist state zonal committee member, is armed with an AK-47 and has tactical experience of combat operations. He had been operating in the Indravati National Park area, a significant Maoist zone bordering Maharashtra and covering large stretches of the dense forests of Abujhmad. The terrain has historically provided cover and mobility to Maoist leaders.

Officials said Paparao once commanded a team of around 35 armed cadres. He has been forced to split it into smaller units and disperse them across locations under sustained counter-insurgency pressure. Paparao is believed to be moving with about five armed cadres, indicating severe stress within the remaining Maoist structure.

The intensified hunt follows a breakthrough over the weekend, when six Maoists were killed in Bijapur. Dilip Bedja, who is said to be close to Paparao and played a role in logistics, movement, and local coordination, was among those killed.

Around 255 Maoists have been killed in the Bastar region in 2025, and over 1,500 have surrendered. The Union government has set a March 31, 2026, deadline for ending the Left-wing insurgency. The killing of Maoist chief Nambala Kesava Rao, alias Basavaraju, on May 20 marked the most significant success against the Left-wing insurgency in years. The Union government has said that the number of Left-Wing insurgency-hit districts has fallen to 11, from 18 in April.

Intelligence inputs indicated that Paparao and his associates have been moving through forested pockets near the Chhattisgarh–Maharashtra border. Police said Maoists have been relying on local facilitators for food supplies and early warnings about security force movement, a network that has come under scrutiny.

Officials said Maoists loyal to Paparao planted and stockpiled explosives in parts of the Indravati National Park in late 2025, pointing to continued efforts to target security forces. The killings, arrests, and surrenders of Maoists have disrupted these plans.

Inspector general (Bastar) Sunderraj P said the region has seen a historic transformation in ending Left-wing extremism. He said sustained, intelligence-based operations and support from local communities effectively dismantled Maoist influence across most parts of Bastar.

“Only a few scattered remnants remain, largely confined to small groups led by Paparao and a few other cadres, who are now isolated and on the run,” he said. He added that former Maoist cadres, including some of Paparao’s earlier associates, had surrendered and were leading dignified lives under the government’s rehabilitation policy.

Sunderraj P appealed to Paparao and the remaining Maoists to abandon violence and surrender for peace and development. He warned that if they failed to do so, security forces were fully prepared to take firm and decisive action to ensure lasting peace in Bastar.

Police said anti-Maoist operations have entered a decisive phase with most senior Maoist leaders in Bastar either eliminated or neutralised. Security forces have intensified combing, area domination, and intelligence-based operations across the Indravati-Abujhmad belt to dismantle the last organised Maoist leadership presence in the region.