Self-reliance can’t be at cost of nation’s security, says Air Force vice chief

New Delhi Indian Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh addresses the Air and Missile Defence India 2024 Seminar, at Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi. (Mohd Zakir)

Indian Air Force vice chief Air Marshal AP Singh on Friday said “atmanirbharta” (self-reliance) in the defence manufacturing sector can’t be at the cost of the country’s security, while highlighting the critical role of the domestic industry in accomplishing the self-reliance goals so that the military doesn’t have to look for weapons and systems elsewhere to stay battle ready.

He said that there could be compulsions to deviate from the self-reliance path to strengthen key capabilities, even as he drew attention towards the speed at which India’s adversaries are building military capabilities.

“Atmanirbharta is what we are riding. But this atmanirbharta cannot be at the cost of nation’s defence,” Singh said at a seminar.

“The nation’s defence comes first and foremost, and if IAF or Indian forces have to ride on atmanirbharta, it is only possible if everyone, from DRDO to DPSUs to the private industry, holds our hand and takes us on that path and doesn’t let us deviate. Because when it comes to national defence, there will be compulsions to deviate from that path in case we do not get the things we need, or the kind of systems and weaponry required to survive in today’s world.”

India is pursuing an ambition agenda to achieve self-reliance in the defence sector with the support of the three services.

It has taken a raft of measures during the last five to six years to boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector. Apart from a series of phased import bans, these steps include creating a separate budget for buying locally made military hardware, increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) from 49% to 74% and improving ease of doing business.

“The rate at which our adversaries are building their numbers while imbibing new technologies, the capability gap is continuously growing. I exhort DRDO, DPSUs and the private industry to focus on innovative technologies, out-of-the-box solutions and increase of capability as well as capacity,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing global conflicts, he said If geopolitics has a lesson, it is to be self-reliant. “Atmanirbhar Bharat should not just be a buzzword, it should be our overriding concern and pursued holistically in letter and spirit.”

The IAF vice chief has made a valid point, said Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retd), former director general, Centre of Air Power Studies.

“Self-reliance can’t be at the cost of reduced military capability. The military’ job is to defend the country, and at any given time, it must have the adequate strength for that. If the development of our military platforms is lagging, interim solutions will have to be found...even if it means resorting to imports,” Chopra added.

Singh called for putting in place a system for collaborative efforts towards achieving the country’s overall goals. “If we have to defend the nation, it is everybody’s job. It is not just the job of a person in uniform.”

“Technological advancements continue to surprise us with their rapid pace. What was unimaginable just a few years ago is now a reality. The impact of technology infusion into warfighting has made it crystal clear that we in the armed forces need to be more agile and flexible in both thoughts and actions,” Singh said.

To be sure, India recently announced that it had recorded the highest ever growth in the value of local defence production in the financial year 2023-24 on the back of enabling policy measures, with the figure reaching almost ₹1.27 lakh crore, a development hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Of the total value of production in 2023-24, 79.2% was contributed by DPSUs and other PSUs, and the remaining 20.8% by the private sector.

The value of defence production is around 17% higher than in the previous financial year.

Also, defence exports touched a record-high of ₹21,083 crore in FY 2023-24, reflecting a growth of 32.5% over the last fiscal when the figure was ₹15,920 crore.