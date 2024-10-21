Shivraj Chouhan to monitor all PM Modi’s schemes for implementation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a monitoring group under the chairmanship of Union Minister of Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan to review implementation of schemes announced by the Prime Minister and in the Union Budget, subordinate legislation and other infrastructure projects. Shivraj Singh Chouhan with PM Narendra Modi.

HT learns that the first meeting of the newly formed monitoring group took place in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on October 18 with all secretaries to the Government of India including Chairman Railway Board attending the meeting in hybrid mode. The monitoring group under the three-time chief minister of Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to meet every month in the PMO at South Block to review and push all government schemes towards fruition.

According to officials who attended the meeting, PM Modi has delegated powers to Chouhan to monitor the progress of the announced projects since the first NDA government under him was formed in 2014. HT also learns that senior officers at the level of additional secretaries and joint secretaries who were acting as nodal officers for various schemes announced by the PM have been asked to attend the monitoring group meeting.

While the government is tight-lipped about the monitoring group, Chouhan is expected to review the following schemes: announcements listed in the PM’s portal; projects for which the foundation stone was laid down by Modi; budget announcements; subordinate legislations or laws on which rules are yet to be framed; and other infrastructure projects.

Besides the overview, Chouhan will also convey to the concerned secretaries the expectations of the PMO if any project is found lagging or needs inter-ministerial support from the apex office.

With his involvement in both day-to-day administration and global affairs, it is believed that the PM has been concerned about the time-lag in the implementation of government schemes and has often made his apprehensions known in closed-door meetings with his secretaries and top PMO officials. This monitoring group headed by Chouhan, 65, widely seen as an efficient administrator is believed to be a response to this.