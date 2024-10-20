Modi vows to bring 1 lakh youth into politics, says no more ‘pariwarvad’

Accusing the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of practising nepotism and policy of appeasement, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday said he will bring one lakh youth of the country into politics whose families have nothing to do with it to bring about a change in the politics of India. PM Narendra Modi speaking at an event in Varanasi on October 20. (HT photo)

“I urge the youth of Uttar Pradesh and the country to join this new political movement. As the Kashi MP, I am committed to bringing forward as many young people as possible,” he added. The PM was addressing a gathering at redeveloped Sigra stadium in Varanasi after inaugurating and laying foundation of 23 projects worth ₹6,700 crore.

Modi said after coming to power for the third time in a row, his government took a resolution to ensure all-round development with triple speed. “The third term of my government has completed just 125 days and in these days, development works worth over ₹15 lakh crore have been started in the country,” he added.

Attacking the previous governments, Modi said, “What was the mentality due to which Kashi was deprived of development? Until 10 years ago, Banaras was made to crave for development.” “The people who ran the government for a long time in Uttar Pradesh, the people who were in the government at Delhi for a long time, why did they never care for the development of Varanasi,” he asked.

“The reason for this is dynastic politics (pariwarvad) and practising the policy of appeasement,” the PM said. “Whether it is Congress or the SP, for such parties, the development of Varanasi was neither the priority nor will it ever be in the future. These parties also discriminated in development,” Modi added.

“Our government followed the mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. Our government does not believe in discrimination. What we say, we fulfil it,” the PM said. Modi said the BJP fulfilled the dream of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Women were promised reservation in the legislative assemblies and Lok Sabha, which we only fulfilled, he said.

The BJP government gave respect to Muslim women. They were tortured for so many years in the name of triple talaq. The BJP government has given women the courage to walk with their heads held high, the PM added.

“Today, the country is facing a huge threat of family politics. The politics of nepotism never believes in giving a chance to anyone. That is why I have appealed from the Red Fort that I will bring one lakh such youth of the country into politics whose family has nothing to do with politics,” he said.

“This is a campaign to change the politics of India. This is a campaign to eradicate corruption and family mentality,” Modi said. He said today there is a boom of development works in the country. “The youth of the country are getting jobs. As the modern facilities increased at Babatpur airport (in Varanasi), people here started getting employment. Today, the number of people coming to Varanasi is increasing,” Modi said.

“The number of tourists and businessmen coming here has also increased. Kashi will become a role model of development and heritage,” the PM added. He said last year, improvements were also being made in a dozen airports of the country. “A grand international airport in Ayodhya is welcoming Ram devotees,” he added.

“There was a time when the roads of UP were known for their bad condition. After 2014, these very roads are being built and they are shining. Work is being done for the development and heritage of Kashi city. Streets and beautiful ghats here are fascinating people,” he said.

“UP is now also known as a state with the most number of international airports with a grand international airport going to be built soon at Jewar, Noida,” he said. The PM said it is his government’s constant endeavour to make Kashi and Purvanchal a big centre of trade and business.

In this regard, he spoke about the construction of a new rail-road bridge over the Ganga a few days ago which would comprise a six-lane highway and railway lines for several trains. He said it would hugely benefit the people of Varanasi and Chandauli.

“Our Kashi is now becoming a very big centre for sports,” the PM said. He said the revamped Sigra stadium has already come up and arrangements are made in the new stadium for preparations from national competitions to Olympics along with modern facilities for sports.

The PM also underscored the potential of young players of Kashi which was evident during the Member of Parliament sports competition. Now, the youngsters of Purvanchal were provided with good facilities to prepare for bigger competitions, he added.