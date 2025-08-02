Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Shop owner shot at in Delhi's Nizamuddin area

PTI |
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 12:51 pm IST

The incident occurred around 11pm on Friday. The shop owner had evicted a tenant 15 days ago, which probably led to the event.

A shop owner sustained bullet injuries after a group of men opened fire at him in the Nizamuddin area, police said on Saturday.

The injured was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.(Unsplash/representational)
The injured was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.(Unsplash/representational)

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Friday after which the injured was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.

"The shop owner had rented the premises to someone. Around 15 days back, he got the tenant to empty the shop, which might have led to the incident. The matter is being probed," the officer said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
