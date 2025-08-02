Shop owner shot at in Delhi's Nizamuddin area

A shop owner sustained bullet injuries after a group of men opened fire at him in the Nizamuddin area, police said on Saturday. The injured was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.(Unsplash/representational)

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Friday after which the injured was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.

"The shop owner had rented the premises to someone. Around 15 days back, he got the tenant to empty the shop, which might have led to the incident. The matter is being probed," the officer said.