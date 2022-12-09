Shraddha Walkar's father meets Fadnavis: ‘He assured me of justice’

Shraddha Walkar's father Vikas Walkar on Friday met Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence in Mumbai in connection with the Shraddha murder case. BJP's Kirit Somaiya was also present there. Aaftab Poonawala, Shraddha's live-in partner, who strangled Shraddha and then butchered her body into 35 parts will remain in judicial custody for another 14 days as a Saket court on Friday extended his custody. Aaftab was produced before the court through video conferencing.

Maharashtra | BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, along with the father of Shraddha Walkar, arrives at the residence of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.



Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar is likely to address the media today. pic.twitter.com/tZ7uhtub7p — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

Kirit Somaiya also tweeted that Shraddha's father would address the media.

The grisly murder of Shraddha Walkar came to light after her father filed a missing complaint in Maharashtra months after Shraddha was allegedly murdered in Delhi. Because of his objection to Shraddha's relationship with Aaftab, Vikas Walkar was not in touch with Shraddha and was not aware that she moved to Delhi with Aaftab. Vikas Walkar approached the police after Shraddha's friend alerted him that Shraddha's phone was not reachable for months.

As the case shifted from Maharashtra to Delhi, horrific details of how Aaftab killed her in May and then disposed of her body parts in the following months emerged.

It also came to light in the course of the investigation that Shraddha had complained against Aaftab two years ago. In her complaint, she explicitly mentioned that her life was under threat from Aaftab. Fadnavis promised a thorough investigation into the matter as to why no police action was taken even after the formal complaint in 2020. Police, however, said Shraddha later withdrew her complaint.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON