Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
Siddaramaiah rules out Karnataka leadership change, says will complete term

ByArun Dev
Jul 02, 2025 02:30 PM IST

The statement came against the backdrop of renewed talk about the leadership after Congress lawmaker Iqbal Hussain claimed over 100 legislators supported Shivakumar's elevation

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of a leadership change in Karnataka, saying he will complete his five-year term. “I will be the Karnataka chief minister for five years. Why should there be a doubt?” Siddaramaiah asked ahead of a special Cabinet meeting.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar. (ANI)

The statement came against the backdrop of renewed talk within the ruling Congress about the leadership after party lawmaker Iqbal Hussain claimed over 100 legislators supported deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar’s elevation. “It is not just me. Over 100 MLAs [members of the legislative assembly] favour a change. Many of them are waiting for this moment,” Hussain said this week. “They want good governance and believe that DK Shivakumar deserves an opportunity.”

Hussain said Shivakumar has worked tirelessly for the party and played a key role in strengthening the organisation. “Everyone has seen the transformation in the party’s fortunes since he became KPCC [Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee] President,” Hussain said. “Because of his efforts, more and more people are expressing their support for him and are ready to stand by his side.”

Shivakumar sought to downplay the leadership change speculation, calling for discipline and unity within the Congress. “Discipline is important. I have not asked anyone to take my name and to make me the chief minister. There is no need for it.” Shivakumar, who is the state Congress chief, said there is no need for any discord when Siddaramaiah is there.

Siddaramaiah rules out Karnataka leadership change, says will complete term
