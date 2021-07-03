Sidhu takes dig at Punjab CM over power cuts

Chandigarh: Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu attacked his rival, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Friday over widespread power shortages in the state, indicating that infighting was rife in the Congress state unit despite two months of troubleshooting by the party leadership.

Sidhu said Punjab was buying electricity at higher than national average prices, alleged mismanagement by state authorities, and called for contracts signed by the previous Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) government to be cancelled.

His criticism of Singh and his own party’s government came amid protests by Opposition parties, farmers and consumer groups over hours-long power cuts and high tariffs.

“There is no need for power cuts in Punjab or for the chief minister to regulate office timings or AC use of the common people ... If we act in the right direction,” said Sidhu,

Facing spiralling protests, Singh on Thursday announced emergency measures, including reducing government work hours, curtailing supply to industries, and appealing to people to limit the use of air-conditioners.

The attack by Sidhu came two days after he met former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In interviews last week, he called Singh a “liar” and “corrupt”, prompting a three-member Congress panel, set up to resolve differences in the state unit, to say that they will talk to the cricketer-turned-politician.

Punjab goes to the polls in early 2022, and power supply is likely to be a major poll issue. On June 28, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promised free electricity up to 300 units to each household and round-the-clock power supply in Punjab, if his party wins the state polls.

Capt Amarinder, who holds the power portfolio, did not respond to Sidhu’s remarks. However, senior party leader Raj Kumar Verka said that power shortage was caused by sudden surge in demand due to delayed monsoon and record heatwave, and would not last more than two-three days. “A number of steps have been taken and things are already improving,” the three-time MLA said.

Sidhu, the Amritsar East MLA, quit the Punjab cabinet in 2019 after his portfolio was changed from local bodies to power and new and renewable energy.

In a series of tweets, Sidhu said he was sharing the truth of power costs, cuts, power purchase agreements and how to give free and 24-hour power to the people of the state.

Sidhu said that Punjab was buying power at an average cost of ₹4.54 per unit whereas the national average was ₹3.85 per unit. He alleged the state was overly dependent on three private thermal plants. “The (previous) Badal Govt signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with 3 private thermal power plants in Punjab. Till 2020, Punjab has already paid 5,400 crore due to faulty clauses in these agreements and is expected to pay 65,000 crore. People’s money is just fixed charges,” he tweeted.

Advising the state to purchase power from the national grid at much cheaper rates, he said the PPAs are acting against Punjab’s interest. “Punjab may not be able to renegotiate these PPAs due to them having legal protection from hon’ble courts. But there is a way forward. Punjab Vidhan Sabha can bring in new legislation with retrospective effect to cap power purchase costs to prices available on the National Power Exchange at any given time. Thus, by amending the law, these agreements will become null & void (sic),” he wrote.

The legislator further stated that Punjab’s revenue per unit of consumption is one of the lowest in India, due to gross mismanagement of the complete power purchase and supply system. “Punjab State Power Corporation Limited pays Rs. 0.18 per unit extra on every unit supplied, even after receiving over 9,000 crore in subsidy from the state,” he tweeted, advising the state to harness renewable energy which is becoming cheaper and also environment friendly.

Criticising Kejriwal’s promise to give 300 units of free electricity to every household, Sidhu said, “Punjab already gives 9,000 crore power subsidy but Delhi gives only 1699 crore. If Punjab copies Delhi model, we will get merely ₹1600-2000 crore as subsidy… Punjab needs an orignal Punjab Model, Not a copied model.”

He added: “Punjab model for power - money spent on giving unreasonable & exuberant profits to private thermal plants should be utilised for welfare of people i.e giving power subsidy for free [ower for domestic use (upto 300 units), 24 hours supply & to invest in education & healthcare!”

Tensions between Singh and Sidhu have simmered since 2019. But the bitterness mounted in May after the government suffered a legal setback in a 2015 case of police firing on a crowd protesting the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book. The three-member panel submitted its report to party chief Sonia Gandhi on June 10 and said she will take the final decision.