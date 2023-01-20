‘Silent, as always’: Sena MP slams Smriti Irani, NCW over wrestlers' protest

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday raised concern over lack of action by the Union sports minister and National Commission for Women (NCW) against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chairman Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is facing allegations of sexual exploitation of women wrestlers. India's top wrestlers have levelled charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the president and coaches of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), demanding their resignation and strong action against them.

The meeting of wrestlers with sports minister Anurag Thakur at his residence ended in a deadlock on early Friday morning and is expected to resume later today. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said that the commission was yet to receive a single complaint from the protesting wrestlers and assured that it will “immediately conduct a probe and take action” if anyone lodges a complaint.

“NCW has taken suo moto action in many instances earlier but here they waiting for women wrestlers to complain first. Amazing double standards,” Priyanka Chaturvedi said in a tweet.

The Rajya Sabha member said it was a “shame" that the sports minister has not sacked the WFI president.

“What investigation can happen with the man accused still incharge? Failing women consistently, the WCD minister is silent, as always,” she said.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat accused Singh of sexually exploiting women wrestlers for years, a charge vehemently rejected by the sports administrator.

Singh, who is also a BJP MP from Kaiserganj, is expected to hold a press conference on Friday evening where he said he will expose the “political conspiracy” to “play with the dignity of women wrestlers”.

Singh has refused to quit his post.

"There is no truth in any of the allegations. Why should I quit? Even if one woman wrestler comes and proves the sexual harassment charge, I am ready to be hanged. There is an industrialist behind it (conspiracy)," said the 66-year-old WFI President, adding that he was open to an investigation by the CBI or police.

