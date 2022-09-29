Home / India News / South and central India to witness rainfall activity in coming week: IMD

South and central India to witness rainfall activity in coming week: IMD

Published on Sep 29, 2022 10:32 AM IST

Scattered to widespread, light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is also very likely over Odisha on September 29 and October 1,2

The IMD explained that the line of withdrawal of southwest monsoon passing through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Naliya. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

Rainfall is expected over parts of south and central India in the coming week, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

In their latest forecast, the Met predicted scattered to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm along with lightning over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema between September 28 and 30, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on September 28 and 29 and north interior Karnataka on 29 and 30 September.

“Scattered to widespread, light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is also very likely over Odisha on September 29 and October 1,2; and Jharkhand and sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on 2nd October, 2022,” the forecast read.

It added, “Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 2 October.”

The IMD explained that the line of withdrawal of southwest monsoon passing through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Naliya.

The conditions are also becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of northwest India and some parts of adjoining central India during next two to three days.

