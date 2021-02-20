Sputnik V may become 3rd Covid vaccine approved in India. All you need to know
After Covishield and Covaxin, Sputnik V may become the third vaccine to be approved in India as Dr Reddy's Laboratories has approached the Drugs Controller General of India for emergency use approval. Pfizer too had sought approval in December but what keeps Sputnik V ahead of Pfizer is that it conducted trials in India whereas Pfizer's application was based on trials conducted elsewhere.
Here is all you need to know about this Russian vaccine
> The vaccine was developed by Moscow's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Russia registered the vaccine on Augst 11 becoming the first country to have a vaccine against Covid-19, which also led to suspicion about its efficacy. However, the vaccine maintained over 91 per cent efficacy.
> Its trial in Russia also covered people above the age of 60 years. So, it has proven effectivity in older people who are more vulnerable to Covid-19.
> British medical journal The Lancet reported Sputnik's efficacy to be 91.6 per cent.
> In India, Dr Reddy's Laboratories conducted small human trials of the vaccine after it partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund in September. Phase 3 clinical trial is going on.
> Dr Reddy's conducted a phase 2 study in India on 100 subjects and said that the study met the primary endpoints of safety.
> European Medicines Agency has not yet approved the vaccine.
> Brazil turned down the emergency use approval request of the vaccine as the local pharmaceutical company did not meet the minimum criteria.
> Russian authorities say the vaccine has been registered in around 30 countries.
> This vaccine can be stored at normal fridge temperature and does not require extreme cold temperature like Pfizer.
> One dose of this vaccine will cost around ₹730, which is costlier than Covishield and Covaxin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chennai Metro fares slashed. Here’s what you will pay now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who is Kangana?: Digvijaya Singh on Sukhdev Panse's comment on Bollywood actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Police: Small cars to replace SUVs to reduce 112 emergency response time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Petrol price peaks to all time high of ₹97/ltr in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unqualified on date of appointment, 3 doctors at AIIMS-Patna face termination
- Two of the three doctors facing the sack possess postgraduate (PG) degrees in zoology, a non-medical subject, whereas the December 2011 faculty recruitment advertisement for AIIMS required a PG degree recognised by the Medical Council of India or equivalent in the subject concerned.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sputnik V may become 3rd Covid vaccine approved in India. All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi at NITI Aayog meet: Centre-state ties, Aatmanirbhar Bharat in focus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar CM: Social media being used for anti-social activities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From hailing budget to Aatmanirbhar push: Top quotes from PM’s Niti Aayog speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 10 days of sunshine, Kashmir braces for another long wet spell
- The weather in Kashmir had been dry weather for more than 10 days after a bitter cold wave in January.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khajuraho dance festival begins today on temple premises after 44 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi hails budget at NITI Aayog meet, says country wants to progress fast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa government earmarks ₹5 crore for apprenticeship training scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central forces to be deployed in Bengal ahead of election dates announcement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Special representatives’ talks on cards, India, China to restore status quo ante
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox