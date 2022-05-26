Stalin explains to Modi Dravidian model of governance, makes a pitch for Tamil

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday made a pitch for Tamil to be on par with Hindi and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the language an official one in offices of the Government of India and at the Madras high court. The duo shared the stage during an official event in Chennai.

Modi is visiting the southern state for the first time after the Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) came to power after the 2021 Assembly election. Later, Modi said the Tamil language is eternal and the Tamil culture global.

Addressing the event in Chennai, Stalin spoke about the Dravidian model followed in the state as part of which there was inclusive growth helping Tamil Nadu become one of the leading states in several parameters.

Also read | In Chennai, PM Modi holds roadshow, to inaugurate projects worth over ₹31,000 cr

“Honourable PM, Tamil Nadu is a leading state in terms of economic growth, rural health facilities and educational institutions. Our state is a pioneer not only in economic and other related factors, but also in social justice, equality and women's employment,” the chief minister said.

Honourable PM, Tamil Nadu is a leading state in terms of economic growth, rural health facilities, educational institutions. Our state is a pioneer not only in economic & other related factors but also in social justice, equality & women's employment: TN CM MK Stalin in Chennai pic.twitter.com/XnqVtt5oob — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

“Tamil Nadu is a state for inclusive growth. This is what we call the Dravidian model. In this Dravidian model of governance, while taking various welfare and developmental measures, I wish to inform you that we have corrected fiscal imbalance and restructured finances of the state,” Stalin further said.

Also read | KCR after PM's 'pariwarwad' jibe: 'No one can stop change at national level'

Later, Modi said, “The Tamil language is eternal and the Tamil culture is global. From Chennai to Canada, from Madurai to Malaysia, from Namakkal to New York & from Salem to South Africa, the occasions of Pongal and Puthandu are marked with great fervour… We have gathered here to celebrate yet another glorious sector of Tamil Nadu's development journey.”

Further, the chief minister placed some demands before Modi like retrieval of Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka and assent to the NEET exemption bill. Stalin also asked Modi to ensure Union government cleared GST dues to the tune of ₹14,006 crore and extend GST compensation.

Earlier in the day, Modi spent a few hours in Telanagana capital Hyderabad where he again criticised “dynastic politics”, calling it the biggest enemy of democracy, while stating that the BJP wanted to develop the southern state as a “technology hub”. Telangana chief minister, meanwhile, spent a few hours in neighbouring Karnataka where he met JD-S patriarch HD Devegowda to discuss issues of national importance.

(With inputs from Chennai bureau)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON