Statue of singer installed in Hyd amid threats from activists

The Telangana government on Monday installed the statue of legendary playback singer late S P Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, on the premises of Ravindra Bharati cultural centre, amid threats of vandalism by activists. The statue was unveiled on the premises of the Ravindra Bharati cultural centre on Monday. (HTPHOTO)

The statue was scheduled to be inaugurated by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, but due to last minute changes in the Redy’s schedule, it was unveiled by state minister for information technology and industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Speaking after unveiling of the statue, Sridhar Babu said SPB had left an indelible and enduring imprint on the history of Indian film music.

The 7.2-foot bronze statue of SP Balasubrahmanyam was crafted in East Godavari district.

Earlier, on Sunday evening, a group of activists led by Telangana Kranti Dal president Sangamreddy Prithvi Raj, arrived at the venue and threatened to damage the statue.

“We shall not allow the premises of Ravindra Bharathi to be used for the erection of the statue of SPB who had refused to sing a pro-Telangana song when approached during the Telangana agitation,” said the activist.

Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha, too, told reporters that though she had all respect for SPB, she would not appreciate the installation of his statue in Telangana, as he had refused to sing the Telangana anthem. “He doesn’t deserve to have a statue at the heart of Hyderabad,” she said.