Sukhbir Singh Badal survives assassination attempt at Golden Temple; shooter held

Former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, 62, on Wednesday survived an assassination attempt at Amritsar’s Golden Temple while performing sewa (service) as penance for “mistakes” during the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) rule in Punjab (2007-17). The shooter, Narain Singh Chaura, who was named the mastermind of the 2004 Burail jailbreak in Chandigarh and remained wanted in nearly a dozen terror-related cases, was overpowered and arrested. Footage showed the shooter walking towards Badal and pulling out a gun from his pocket. (PTI)

Chaura,68, positioned himself in front of Badal but missed the target when a volunteer pushed him as he fired. The bullet aimed at Badal hit a wall about six feet where Badal sat.

The attack was captured on cameras gathered to cover day two of Badal’s penance. Footage showed the shooter walking towards Badal and pulling out a gun from his pocket. The volunteer standing near Badal grabbed Chaura ‘s hands. Badal escaped unhurt.

Chaura was in January 2004 charged with helping convicts in former chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination case Jagtar Singh Hawara, Paramjit Singh Bheora, and their accomplices Jagtar Singh Tara and Devi Singh escape from Burail prison by digging a tunnel. He was granted bail and declared a proclaimed offender in October 2011 after he stopped appearing before court. Chaura was arrested in 2013 and booked under the Explosives Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. A former militant and founder of the Khalistan Liberation Army, Chaura remained underground.

A pistol and five cartridges were seized from Chaura, a native of the Gurdaspur district when he was arrested near the boundary wall of Burail jail in 2004. A local court acquitted him in this case in 2018. Police said Chaura was allegedly associated with organisations such as the Akal Federation and the Khalistan Liberation Force and is said to be active in Dal Khalsa, a pro-Khalistan organisation.

A bounty of ₹10 lakh was put on his head in one of the cases in which he was absconding. Police said Chaura crossed over to Pakistan in 1984 and was instrumental in smuggling weapons and explosives into Punjab during the initial phase of terrorism. He allegedly authored a book on guerrilla warfare and “seditious” literature in Pakistan.

People aware of the matter said Chaura was seen roaming near the site of the assassination attempt on Tuesday a day after the punishment for the mistakes committed during SAD rule was pronounced. Badal and former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa arrived on wheelchairs with placards acknowledging their mistakes, including failure to punish those guilty of the 2015 sacrilege incidents and pardoning social group Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case, around their necks to perform service as penance.

Five high Sikh priests declared Badal guilty of religious misconduct on August 30. They directed the SAD’s working committee to accept his resignation as party chief and withdrew the “Panth Rattan Fakhar-e-Quam” title bestowed on Badal’s father and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Sukhbir Singh Badal dressed in the blue robe of a volunteer with a foot in a cast held a spear as he sat on a wheelchair at the main entrance of the Golden Temple. They were asked to stand there as guards at the entrance. Due to the foot injury of Sukhbir Singh Badal and Dhindsa’s old age, both performed the sewa sitting on the wheelchairs. Supporters and security personnel in plainclothes surrounded the two.

Opposition Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa called the attack deeply unfortunate and unequivocally condemnable and said such acts of violence have no place in society. “Such incidents undermine the very fabric of our democratic values and societal harmony.” He called the incident a stark reminder of the need for responsible discourse and vigilance. “It is imperative that we, as a society, reflect on the underlying causes and ensure that our responses are measured and constructive.”

Bajwa said for too long, he has emphasised the importance of addressing the developments in Punjab with a profound sense of responsibility and foresight. “This incident should serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders—political leaders, social organisations, and the public—to come together and foster an environment of dialogue and peace. We must collectively work towards ensuring that Punjab remains a land of mutual respect, understanding, and tranquility, in keeping with its rich heritage.”

Bajwa urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation while calling for restraint and unity among all sections of society during this sensitive time.