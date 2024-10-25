Supreme Court grants bail to Delhi businessman in excise policy case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case related to the Delhi excise policy, saying the trial was yet to begin with more than 300 witnesses to be examined. It noted that Dhall was already granted bail in the money laundering case related to the same allegations. The court said the continuation of Dhall’s judicial custody would not serve any purpose. (HT PHOTO)

Other co-accused in the excise policy case, including former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, have been released on bail.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said the continuation of Dhall’s judicial custody would serve any purpose. “Without expressing any opinion on merits, we direct the petitioner to be released on bail.” The bench directed Dhall to cooperate with the trial.

Additional solicitor general Raja Thakre accused Dhall of attempting to bribe Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. He said that the agency had submitted the charge sheet.

The bench said Dhall has been granted bail in the ED case. “The main co-accused including the then Delhi CM [chief minister] have been enlarged on bail. The trial is yet to commence. There are approximately 300 witnesses the CBI proposes to examine. As such, the conclusion of the trial will take reasonable time.” It said Dhall has been in custody for over 18 months. “In these circumstances, we are inclined to allow the [bail] petition.” Dhall moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi high court’s rejection of bail in June.

The ED arrested Dhall in March 2022 in connection with the money laundering probe related to the discrepancies in the 2021-22 now-scrapped excise policy. The CBI followed suit in April last year. The Delhi high court last month granted Dhall bail in the ED case.

Dhall, the executive director of family-owned liquor firm Brindco Sales Private Limited, was part of a WhatsApp group called Delhi Liquor Sales Association, where the excise policy was allegedly circulated before it was finalised. The CBI accused him of being part of the conspiracy to reap benefits of the new excise policy and facilitating kickbacks to Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party.