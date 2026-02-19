‘What kind of culture are we developing?’: Supreme Court slams freebies given by states

The Supreme Court on Thursday strongly criticised political parties across states for distributing and promoting the “freebie culture", saying that it hampers economic development and observed that it is high time to revisit such policies. The top court said that the issue was not confined to any one state but all states in the country. (HT_PRINT)

Taking note of a plea by the DMK government-led Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd, which proposed free electricity for everyone regardless of their financial status, the top court said it was understandable if states choose to support the poor.

What Supreme Court said on ‘freebie culture’ The apex court said that instead of handing out resources through such schemes, parties should introduce planned policies that provide measures to improve people’s lives, such as unemployment schemes.

"Most of the states in the country are revenue deficit states and yet they are offering such freebies" while ignoring development, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said.

“The economic development of the nation will be hampered with this kind of largesse distribution. Yes, it is the state’s duty to provide. But the ones who are enjoying freebies.. is it not something that should be looked at?” CJI Surya Kant verbally observed.

He added, “States are running into deficit but still giving freebies. See, 25 per cent of revenue you collect in a year, why can it not be used for the development of the state?”

The top court said that the issue was not confined to any one state but all states in the country.

“It’s not one State we are talking about, it’s about all states. It is planned expenditure. Why don’t you make Budget proposals and give justification that this is my outlay on unemployment of people?” Justice Joymalya Bagchi added.

‘What kind of culture are we developing?': SC lashes out The top court pulled up the Tamil Nadu firm for suddenly choosing to loosen its purse strings after the electricity tariff was announced.

The bench said states, instead of spending on development projects, are doing two things: paying salaries and distributing such benefits.

"What kind of culture are we developing in India? It is understandable that as part of the welfare measure you want to provide to those who are incapable of pay the electricity charges," the bench asked.

"But without drawing a distinction between those who can afford and those who cannot, you start distributing. Will it not amount to an appeasing policy," the CJI asked.

With inputs from agencies