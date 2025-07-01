Surjewala holds one-on-one meet with Karnataka Congress MLAs

All India Congress Committe (AICC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who oversees party affairs in Karnataka, has begun a round of one-on-one meetings with state Congress legislators on Monday, amid renewed chatter about possible changes in leadership and internal unease within the ruling party. Surjewala will also hold meetings with MP candidates, both those elected and those defeated, CM, deputy CM (File photo)

The interactions, held at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru, are part of a broader organisational review, said the leader. This came after remarks by senior leaders suggesting political shifts after September.

Among those who met Surjewala on Monday was Aland MLA BR Patil, who recently raised allegations of irregularities in the housing department. Patil reportedly shared relevant documents with Surjewala during a 35-minute closed-door meeting.

“I have met him (Surjewala) and I have brought all matters before him. He has taken note of it as well. What action he will take is left to the high command,” Patil said after the meeting. Brushing off questions about dissatisfaction, he remarked, “I am a fighter and I don’t have any displeasure. I just want to fix the system.” Asked if the meeting left him content, Patil replied, “I am a politician, I am neither happy nor sad about what has happened.”

Surjewala, when asked about the possibility of a leadership transition, termed it as just speculation. “The leadership change being reported in the media is just speculation. It’s all just your imagination,” he told reporters.

He claimed that the party was collecting inputs on various fronts. “We are getting information from MLAs about the Congress Guarantee Scheme. We are getting reports on how the Congress organisation is doing in their constituencies. We are reviewing how the frontline units are working. We are getting information about how much development work is being done in which areas. This will help the CM and ministers to provide information and understand,” he said.

Surjewala added that consultations would also extend to MP candidates, both those elected and those defeated. “We will also call a meeting of MP candidates and defeated candidates. This is an ongoing process. Later, we will also talk to the CM and DCM about development issues,” he said.

“We are getting information from the MLAs about the work to be done at the government level. This is an organisational activity, which needs to be done jointly by AICC and KPCC. MLAs are working for the party organization. A single state is directly depositing ₹52,000 crore in the accounts of the people in the entire country. We are depositing ₹24,000 annually in the accounts of Griha Lakshmi. We have provided relief for the inflation created by Modi and BJP. We are providing rice to 4 crore people,” he added.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge acknowledged Surjewala’s visit and said further decisions would follow after evaluating the inputs gathered. “Surjewala has come. Based on his report and what feedback he gathers, we will decide what steps to take,” he said.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah, speaking from Mysuru, said that the general secretary’s role includes taking stock of the party’s internal health. “He is the AICC general secretary in charge. He will seek the opinion of MLAs, hear their concerns, and assess what needs to be done to strengthen the organisation. He will do his job,” he said.

Home minister G Parameshwara, too, weighed in, describing Surjewala’s visit as routine. “He will also review political aspects, party programmes, and if there are disturbances within the party or government, he will guide us as the in-charge general secretary,” he said.

He indicated that issues raised by certain MLAs could also be addressed during this round of meetings.

BR Patil’s housing-related bribery allegations and Kagwad MLA Raju Kage’s complaints over developmental delays and bureaucratic lapses have put the ruling party in a tight spot. Opposition parties, including BJP and JD(S), have seized on the dissent, alleging widespread corruption and calling for the resignations of chief minister Siddaramaiah and housing minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Last week, Siddaramaiah met Patil and Kage and urged them to refrain from making further public statements against the government, people aware of the developments said.