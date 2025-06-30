Surjewala to meet Karnataka Cong leaders amid dissent

Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala will hold meetings with party legislators in the state individually on Monday, with the development coming amid growing speculation over a possible leadership change as well as signs of unrest within the ruling party. Randeep Singh Surjewala

Recently, several Congress legislators have voiced dissatisfaction over the state government’s functioning while indicating growing factionalism within the ruling party. The latest coming from state’s cooperation minister KN Rajanna, who on Thursday alleged that there will be a “revolutionary” political development in the state after September and that there were many power centres in the Karnataka Congress.

There is also talk within party of a possible cabinet reshuffle and a change of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president.

“Yes, he is coming... There will definitely be meetings. He (Surjewala) has directly informed everyone. I’ve also received the programme and I’m informing all our MLAs,” deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, who is the present KPCC chief, told reporters on Sunday, confirming Surjewala’s visit and his one-on-one meetings with party legislators.

The possible leadership change in Karnataka has been a recurring topic since the formation of the Congress government in 2023, and the speculation has gained momentum once again after Rajanna’s statement indicating chief minister Siddaramaiah might be replaced as well as recent remarks by party MLAs and ministers criticising the state administration.

Congress legislator HA Iqbal Hussain, considered close to Shivakumar, on Sunday publicly claimed that the deputy chief minister might replace Siddaramaiah as the CM within the next two to three months. “Yes, I’m saying it. The date some leaders are hinting at for revolutionary political developments after September, this is what they are talking about. A decision will be made within two to three months,” Hussain alleged, putting his weight behind Rajanna’s cryptic remarks.

“I don’t believe in speculation. We have full confidence that the high command is aware of the situation and will take an appropriate decision at the right time to give him (Shivakumar) an opportunity,” Hussain said, when asked about the possibility of a leadership change.

He, however, added that the party national leadership will take the final call, just as it did two years ago at the time of government formation in Karnataka. “We were all together in Delhi then. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge made the decision. Everyone knows that. They will take the next decision too. We’ll have to wait and watch,” Hussain said.

Hussain also brushed off concerns over internal factionalism, saying the party remains united under the central leadership. “There is only one power centre, the party high command. There is discipline and commitment in the Congress, and everyone follows it,” he said.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah on Friday dismissed reports of internal rift within the Congress and sought to downplay his cabinet colleague Rajanna’s remarks. He said it would be better to ignore Rajanna’s remarks.

On Sunday, Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra also sought to downplay the ongoing murmur within the party, saying: “These are just speculations.”

There has been a long-standing speculation about a rotational chief ministership arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, although no official confirmation was provided by the Congress high command.

Recently, several legislators have voiced frustration over governance issues. While Aland legislator BR Patil recently alleged bribery in the allotment of public housing under the housing department, Kagwad MLA Raju Kage hinted at resigning, citing delays in developmental works and fund releases, while claiming the administration had “completely collapsed”.

Their remarks not only embarrassed the ruling party, it also provided ammunition to Opposition BJP and JD(S) to accuse the Congress government of “rampant corruption” and demanding the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah and housing minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Upon returning from Delhi last week, Siddaramaiah met Patil and Kage on Wednesday and reportedly assured them that their concerns will be addressed.

Reacting to the development, leader of the Opposition in the assembly R Ashoka claimed that a new chief minister will be in place before Dasara festival this year. “We will have a new chief minister before Dasara. A change is inevitable. There is already an internal fight for the chief minister’s post in the Congress. What you’re seeing now is just a trailer, the full film will play out soon,” the BJP leader told reporters in Mysuru.